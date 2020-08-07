Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner appear to be a thing and the internet is going wild

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything to know...

The past couple of years have seen a devastating amount of high profile celebrity splits – Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers and Lady Gaga and Christian Carino to name just a few.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that when two newly single celebrities from major splits are rumoured to be dating, it gets the whole world talking.

This is the case for Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper, who appeared to be enjoying a beach date together this week.

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper both suffered public break ups over the past few years, with Jennifer’s 2015 split from Ben Affleck ending their ten year marriage, and Bradley’s separation from Irina Shayk dominating the headlines in 2019.

The two A-listers were spotted on Malibu beach together on Wednesday, accompanied by a young girl who is thought to be Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, Bradley’s daughter.

Bradley and Jennifer are known to be good friends, with the two starring in Alias together back in the day. It is thought therefore that they could just be good friends enjoying a beach day, but the Malibu beach photographs have prompted speculation that there could be more to it.

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner have not yet responded to rumours.

What does it all mean? We’ll have to wait and see.