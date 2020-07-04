Jennifer Garner just imparted some very important break up advice

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Jennifer Garner is one of the most talked about women in the world, and from her throwback looks from 13 Going On 30 to her sweet open letter to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she never fails to make viral news.

Her separation from Ben Affleck makes her the most news, with their divorce in Ben’s words being ‘the biggest regret of [his] life’.

Jennifer Garner spoke openly about her separation this week as she reassured a fan who asked for break up advice.

‘I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security,’ one fan, Shayn Vitti Avila, commented on Jennifer’s Instagram, opening up about leaving her husband. ‘And I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person. Your actions show you to be good and kind. It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to tell my husband [sic] to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel like [sic] I will never find happiness or security. I find a sense of balm from seeing yours buts it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’ll ever be there. He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don’t know.’

Jennifer, ever the empowering woman, took it upon herself to impart some important break up advice.

‘Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry,’ Jennifer commented on Shayn’s message. ‘Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind and heart with prayer/meditation/exercise/art. Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love.’

It sounds like we all need a Jennifer Garner in our life.