Jennifer Aniston opens up about her ‘very sad’ news in statement

After ten years of being there for us, Friends left our screens in 2004 – leaving a Central Perk shaped hole in our hearts – and we’re still not over it. Yes it may have been 16 years since Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey made their last appearances but it still feels like it was just yesterday.

We still live in hope of receiving a cheesecake from Mama’s Little Bakery, we’ll always be deeply invested in Rachel and Ross’ tumultuous relationship, and we can’t believe how quickly the Friends children have grown up. Are we the only ones confused by our feelings for Ben now that he’s an adult and starring in Riverdale?

A Friends reunion has been on the cards for years, but was finally confirmed to be taking place in 2020.

Due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic however, the Friends reunion has been delayed.

This is something Jennifer Aniston opened up about this week, releasing a statement that it was ‘very sad that we had to move it again.’

She continued: ‘It was, “How do we do this with live audiences?” This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.’

Going on to explain her thoughts to Deadline, Jen continued: ‘It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re suck with us for life guys.’

We can’t wait to see the reunion whenever it happens!