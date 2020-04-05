Jennifer Aniston had a very sweet surprise for a nurse who contracted coronavirus

Celebrities and public figures have been stepping up and helping out where they can during the coronavirus outbreak – from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donating to food banks, to Dolly Parton donating $1 million to the Vanderbilt University.

And now Jennifer Aniston has decided to surprise a fan with a very sweet gesture.

Last week, US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live broadcast an at-home episode and interviewed healthcare worker and mum of two, Kimball Fairbanks, a nurse who has been furloughed after contracting coronavirus.

During their chat, Kimmel said: ‘We wanted to cheer you up a little bit, so I’d like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer.’

And just like that the Hollywood star appeared on the video call.

Jen An said: ‘Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you.

‘I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I just, I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.’

Completely taken aback, Fairbanks said: ‘Well, thank you, I really appreciate that.’

Jennifer then gifted the nurse with a $10,000 gift card courtesy of food delivery service Postmates, before talking about her own experience of self isolating, adding: ‘The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest [what’s] going on out there.

‘I allow a check-in in the morning and then I’ll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it because basically, it’s regurgitating the exact same thing.’

She also added that she was spending a lot of time clearing out her wardrobe while on lockdown, saying: ‘I was a crazy person the first week, and then I realised I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets.

‘Thirty more days! I’ve got to pace myself.’