Jennifer Aniston had a very sweet surprise for a nurse who contracted coronavirus

Celebrities and public figures have been stepping up and helping out where they can during the coronavirus outbreak – from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donating to food banks, to Dolly Parton donating $1 million to the Vanderbilt University.

And now Jennifer Aniston has decided to surprise a fan with a very sweet gesture.

Last week, US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live broadcast an at-home episode and interviewed healthcare worker and mum of two, Kimball Fairbanks, a nurse who has been furloughed after contracting coronavirus.

During their chat, Kimmel said: ‘We wanted to cheer you up a little bit, so I’d like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer.’

And just like that the Hollywood star appeared on the video call.

Jen An said: ‘Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you.

‘I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I just, I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.’

jennifer aniston

Credit: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE / ABC

Completely taken aback, Fairbanks said: ‘Well, thank you, I really appreciate that.’

Jennifer then gifted the nurse with a $10,000 gift card courtesy of food delivery service Postmates, before talking about her own experience of self isolating, adding: ‘The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest [what’s] going on out there.

‘I allow a check-in in the morning and then I’ll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it because basically, it’s regurgitating the exact same thing.’

She also added that she was spending a lot of time clearing out her wardrobe while on lockdown, saying: ‘I was a crazy person the first week, and then I realised I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets.

‘Thirty more days! I’ve got to pace myself.’

