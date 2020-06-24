Lisa Kudrow shares one of the funniest things Jennifer Aniston did on the Friends set

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Friends may have ended in 2004 but the world is just as obsessed with the Central Perk gang as they were in the nineties and noughties. Whether it’s rewatching every episode during lockdown, realising that one of Phoebe’s triplets is now a TikTok star, or treating yourself to the Friends cookbook (yep, it’s a thing), the fact is that we still love it just as much as we did all those years ago.

And now, Lisa Kudrow has opened up about one of the funniest things that Jennifer Aniston did on set.

In an interview with Variety‘s Actors on Actors, she revealed that she never actually watched the show back. Instead, she enjoyed reliving her time on Friends by watching the bloopers, and she then realised that Jen An always laughed at her own character’s jokes. Lol.

She explained: ‘This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on – there’s bloopers online – and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.’

Lisa also said that Jen would ‘get into these fits of laughter because you had this wonderful ability to – you were about to hit your punchline, and you would do this adorable thing where you would break.

‘You would say the punchline, and you would always turn to the audience and say, “I’m sorry, it’s really funny.”‘

Ah, what we would give to have been a fly on the wall!