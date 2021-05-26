This Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt news is about to make your day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship has been surrounded by speculation this past year, with the former couple announced to be friends after splitting 16 years ago.

The former couple broke up in 2005 after five years of marriage and have not been seen together since, but after Brad Pitt’s surprise appearance at Jen’s 50th birthday party a few years back, it has emerged that they are now good pals, reconnecting five years ago.

‘Brad contacted Jen after her mom died, and she was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was,’ a source told US Weekly. ‘Brad wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner. He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago, and she gave it.’

Since news of their friendship, the former couple has made non-stop headlines from their sweet reactions to each other’s SAG award wins and their hug backstage to their iconic ‘Hey Aniston’ ‘Hey Pitt’ greeting on a viral zoom call.

This week, we got the Brad and Jen news we needed as Jennifer named her ex husband as one of her favourite Friends guest stars.

Ahead of the long-awaited Friends reunion this week, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow named their top favourite A-list guest stars.

The top picks? Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Sean Penn, Ben Stiller and Reese Witherspoon.

Giving a nod to her ex husband, Jen added: ‘Mr Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic.’

Well, this is lovely.

The Friends reunion is set to air on 27 May on HBO Max.