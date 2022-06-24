Apparently this is how you can predict who will be dumped from Love Island during a re-coupling

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Love Island 2022 has had the nation gripped for three weeks now, and it’s fair to say that this series has been giving. Whether it’s Indiyah and Dami’s blossoming relationship (ahem, predicted winners already?), Luca’s fish sliders, Davide’s incredible meme-ability or Ekin-Su’s main character energy, it has been the daily dose of reality TV chaos that we all needed.

Tonight, the islanders will be taking part in a re-coupling – and this time, it’s up to the boys to choose who they’ll pick to stay with them. While some pairings appear to be a given, there are a few – shall we say – rockier relationships. What’s going on with Andrew and Tasha? Will Jacques choose Paige before Jay can? And Davide – well, who knows.

But according to a former contestant there’s a very simple way of working out who is at risk of being dumped during the tense re-couplings.

Zara McDermott appeared on the show in 2018 and was coupled up with Adam Collard. While they stayed together after the show and even moved in together, they split less than a year later and Zara is now dating Made In Chelsea‘s Sam Thompson.

During a chat with Sam about what happens on Love Island behind the scenes, Zara revealed that there’s a sneaky way to work out what’s about to go down when the contestants are gathered at the fire pit.

Sharing the information on an Instagram reel, Sam asks Zara: ‘Do you get told how to stand around the fire pit?’

She replies: ‘You get told what order to stand in, yeah.’

When he asks if the order has anything to do with who will be packing their bags, Zara said: ‘Looking back now, I get why [they are stood in a certain order].’

She added that she has an ‘indication’, saying that vulnerable islanders are usually stood next to those deemed safe. Just before she was dumped, she was stood next to fan favourites Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

During the clip, Sam then says: ‘So, anyone who’s stood next to someone who’s definitely not [going], anyone next to Gemma basically, they’re going. What an insight!’

With a dramatic re-coupling looming on Love Island tonight, let’s see if this works…