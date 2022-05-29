Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Singer Harry Styles has addressed the recent school shooting in an American primary school, during which a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. In an Instagram post, the As It Was singer said he was ‘absolutely devastated’ by continued gun violence in the United States and was taking action to do something about it.

Styles has donated over $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety, and is pledging to donate more from the North American arm of his show Love On Tour. In case you were still wondering where he stood on the matter, he captioned his Instagram post, “End gun violence.”

Styles said in his Instagram statement, ‘Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.’

‘On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items,’ he continued, in a letter he signed off simply as ‘H.’

Everytown for Gun Safety is an American organisation which works to prevent gun violence across America, comprising over 8 million members spanning from teachers to mayors, survivors to gun owners, students and more. It strides towards that mission by working on a legislative level to improve gun safety regulations, electing candidates, organising grassroots efforts across every state and more.

Styles’ move also inspired Live Nation, an entertainment company with a massive touring arm, to also take action. It revealed the star had donated “over $1 million and counting” and that Live Nation would be matching his donation.

The Uvalde elementary school shooting took place this past Tuesday, during which a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers in a 40 minute rampage. The attack has prompted international outrage and grief, and drawn comparisons to the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings where a gunman killed twenty children and six school staff members.

The topic of gun safety regulations has returned to the forefront of American politics, with President Joe Biden saying in a national address, ‘When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?’

‘When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut what needs to be done?’ he continued.