The attack marks the 27th mass school shooting in the US this year.

Nineteen primary school children and two adult teachers have been shot and killed at a Texas school shooting.

The gunman – believed to be an 18-year-old student from Uvalde High School – opened fire at Robb Elementary School, Ulvade, just before lunchtime yesterday.

Officials say was killed by law enforcement shortly after the shooting began. Assosicated Press report that the US Border Patrol officer happened to be close by when the shooting began, taking out the shooter.

The school teaches young children from the ages of seven to 10 years old and the incident marks the worst shooting since the Sandy Hook massacre of 2013.

It’s thought that the shooter took three weapons – a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines – to the site.

It’s also believed that he shot his grandmother before embarking on the killing spree.

Pete Arredondo, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police, reported that the gunman opened fire at 11:32am local time on Tuesday. At this point, they believe that he “did act alone during this heinous crime.”

Greg Abbott, a Texas Governor, named the shooter as a Salvador Ramos and detailed how he abandoned his vehicle to “horrifically, incomprehensibly” start shooting.

Only two child victims have been identified so far, with many families still waiting to hear if their little ones are alive. US media confirmed the deaths of Xavier Lopez and Amerie Jo Garza, both ten years old, in statements from the families last night.

Amerie’s dad, Angel Garza, shared on Facebook that his daughter had passed away.

“My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them,” he shared.

One of the two adults killed in the attack was Eva Mireles, a teacher at the school. According to the school website, she was a keen hiker and runner. Her own daughter is in college.

It’s thought that thirteen children are currently at The Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

Further, a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl are believed to be in a critical condition.

Speaking on the travesty from the White House, US President Joe Biden asked: “Why do we keep letting this happen? Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”

He went on to add that he was “sick and tired” of having to address mass shootings and personally called for more gun control.

“How many scores of little children who witnessed what happened – see their friends die, as if they’re in a battlefield, for God’s sake? They’ll live with it the rest of their lives.”

Nearby the school, vigils began forming last night with victims and survivors sharing their grief.

A local Karla Bohman spoke of the pain and anguish the community is currently facing, many not knowing if their children are safe.

“They don’t know if she’s in surgery or one of the fatalities, but they know she’s a victim of some sort because she’s missing,” she cried. “I can’t believe this.”

Cheryl Juhasz, a Uvalde resident, added: “You can’t comprehend evil like this. No matter where it happens, but it’s harder when it happens at home.”

The Texas school shooting is the 27th mass school shooting to take place in America this year and comes just ten days after a fatal mass shooting in New York.

Our thoughts are with the families and community at this time.