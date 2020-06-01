Royal photographer shares a sweet unknown detail from Harry and Meghan’s wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month, reportedly marking the occasion by reminiscing over margaritas and exchanging romantic gifts.

Since they said ‘I do’ at St George’s Chapel in 2018, many details about the ceremony and reception have surfaced, including their A-lister DJ (who played a very popular song for crowd), the strict rules for their guests and the special meaning behind Meghan’s wedding earrings.

Plus, some eagled-eyed royal fans claim that Harry was caught on camera ‘swearing’ at the altar. Oh dear.

Now, royal photographer Chris Jackson has now shared some sweet unknown details about the couple’s big day.

Appearing on an episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast, he spoke to hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito about Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.

He said: ‘What I thought was lovely was the fact that the couple invited 2,000 charity representatives from their various charities to be the first witnesses of them emerging from the chapel as a married couple.’

Jackson also shared that the Duke of Sussex also invited a young orphan who he met during his gap year to the ceremony.

‘Prince Harry invited Mutsu, a young orphan from Lesotho who I’ve met a few times over the years. He’s actually the boy that Prince Harry met on his gap year,’ he said of Harry’s visit to South Africa in 2004.

‘He was one of the first people to see them come out as a married couple.’

Harry and Meghan are currently in Los Angeles with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, and they reportedly spent their anniversary sharing special memories and video calling their family and friends.

How lovely!