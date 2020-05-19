Harry and Meghan’s wedding guests had to follow these rules

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, with many royal fans thinking back to their big day and remembering the sweet moments – from how the Duke of Sussex helped his soon-to-be wife, to Meghan’s incredible wedding dress.

Oh, and there’s also the fact that Idris Elba DJ’d at the afterparty and revealed exactly what songs he played for the couple.

And while the guestlist was particularly impressive with several A-listers invited – think the Clooneys and the Beckhams – the invites also came with a list of rules that Harry and Meghan asked attendees to adhere to.

To ensure their wedding remained completely private, the Mail on Sunday reports that the 2,640 guests were sent a seven-page book of instructions explaining what they had to do and which items were prohibited.

One of the things on the banned list was, apparently, a sword. Interesting.

The guests were asked to ‘surrender mobile telephones and any devices used for image capture’ at the evening reception and bulky bags were also on the prohibited list.

They also asked guests not to take presents to St George’s Chapel or the reception at Windsor Castle, instead asking people to donate to one of their seven chosen charities.

A dress code was also included in the booklet. It asked for men to wear either a dress uniform (without the sword, of course), morning coat or lounge suit, and women were asked to pick a day dress and a hat. Harry and Meghan also requested that no medals were worn.

Can you believe it has already been two years?