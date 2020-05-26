Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘romantic’ anniversary gifts are very sweet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their wedding anniversary last week, which reportedly involved reminiscing about their big day over margaritas and Mexican food and enjoying Zoom calls to friends and family.

It has been two years since the couple said ‘I do’ at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, and the ceremony was watched by millions across the globe. We have since learned that there was a story behind Meghan’s wedding earrings and that the Queen was not keen on this detail of her wedding dress. There was also a surfaced clip of the Duke and Duchess at the altar that many claim shows Harry swearing on live TV.

Before their anniversary, royal correspondent and journalist Omid Scobie wrote that a source told him: ‘They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary.

‘Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home. But it will still be a lovely day.’

Now it seems that more details about their day have been released, as an insider told PEOPLE that the couple ‘love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts.’

The source said: ‘The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.

‘This year, they both gave each other gifts based on “cotton”. Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another.’

How sweet!