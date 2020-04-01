Harry and Meghan reportedly hire Brangelina’s former bodyguard

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security has been a contentious issue since they announced that they are stepping down as senior royals.

The Sussexes officially split from the royal family this week, and going forward they will lose their HRH tiles and become financially independent. Although they outlined how they intend to fund themselves without the monarchy on their website when the news first broke in January, it seems that there is a lot of interest in their protection.

While they were residing in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on whether or not their security bill would be footed by the Commonwealth country, and upon learning that Harry and Meghan have moved to California last week, the US President Donald Trump announced that he refused to cover the costs (although they responded to clarify that they had no intention of asking for support).

But who will be protecting the Sussexes as they set up their new lives in LA?

According to The Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are hiring ‘former SAS soldiers to replace their Scotland Yard bodyguards’ and have shortlisted two companies with some very famous faces as former clients. These include Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as Madonna.

When it comes to the invoice, the paper claims that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will help the family out.

A source told The Daily Mail: ‘Charles has agreed to pay a ‘private contribution’ to the Sussexes. It will not be revealed how much and what that is used for, but it is believed to be around £2 million.

‘It would not be a surprise if it went into meeting the bill for security. However, the Prince of Wales does not have an infinite amount of money. The total income from the Duchy of Cornwall is annually around £21 million.’