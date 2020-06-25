Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her fears for her children during lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her modern approach to relationships and parenting to her strong Instagram game, she never fails to make headline news.

Gwyneth’s name in recent years however has become synonymous with luxury health, with her mega brand Goop making her headline news on the regular – especially when it comes to Goop’s controversial vagina candles and vibrator necklace offerings.

It is during the coronavirus outbreak however that Gwyneth really has been making non-stop news. First, she put one of her iconic Oscars dresses up for auction for the COVID-19 relief effort. And now, Gwyneth is joining mothers speaking out about her fears for her children during the pandemic.

‘At first, I was thinking: “Oh my goodness, what do we do?” I was so worried it would be very, very difficult for my teenagers because we’re all so used to having our lives and our freedoms the way we have them,’ Gwyneth explained in a recent interview with HELLO! Magazine. ‘And for teenagers to be told: “Okay, no going out, no parties, no skateboarding in the skatepark, anything like that,” it’s quite a change.’

She continued: ‘But, honestly, they have been so wonderful during this time. They really took the lead about being responsible with their schoolwork, and what I loved most was the long, lingering dinner conversations that we had every night. I’m very proud of them for how they’ve dealt with this.’

