Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about her devastating miscarriage in 2012, explaining that she was motivated to tell her story following Meghan Markle’s op-ed in the New York Times last month.

The podcaster and I’m A Celebrity Winner has three children with her husband Tom – Buzz, six, Buddy, four and Max, two – and recently spoke about the heartbreaking experience which happened before Buzz was born.

In an interview with The Sun, Giovanna said: ‘It’s amazing to hear that Meghan has spoken about it, I’d love to interview her on the podcast.

‘I think it’s so important that people are open about miscarriages, every time someone brings this topic of conversation up it helps so many people, because it’s such a lonely thing to go through and hearing other people express themselves when you can’t find the words to help people understand what you’re going through is so important.

‘I think it’s so admirable and amazing for her to share what is a really raw and upsetting thing to go through.’

She went on to explain that it was only years later that she felt able to talk about it, continuing: ‘I had a miscarriage before Buzz and it took me years to be able to talk about it, but once you do it’s hugely comforting to know that you’re not alone.

‘Miscarriage is still common and it’s amazing that people don’t feel like they can tell people that they are pregnant until 12 weeks because they don’t know what might happen.’

For support, go to miscarriageassociation.org.uk, or email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk