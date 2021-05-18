Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Is she engaged to Leo Robinton? Isn't she?

You may have seen reports that Harry Potter actress Emma Watson is engaged to boyfriend Leo Robinton.

Fans have been speculating about the couple since they were first pictured kissing in April 2020, shortly after the first UK lockdown.

The star isn’t normally one to post on social media, let alone to publicly address rumours, but today, she shared a statement on Twitter sadly denying that the duo are to be wed.

This comes after ten months of silence over the rumours.

Her Twitter post read: “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue.”

“If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you. In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.”

She added: “I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.”

To put it into perspective, the last time Emma tweeted was in April 2020 – nearly thirteen months ago, despite having a following of 29 million on Twitter alone.

Leo is a bit of a mystery figure, although The Sun has reported that he’s an ‘LA businessman’ who previously worked for a company that specialised in legal CBD products. His social media accounts are private, which, again, The Sun report was done shortly after getting with Emma to ‘protect her privacy.’

Emma’s publicist has commented on her lack of social presence before, simply saying in an Entertainment Weekly interview: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

Watch this space for more info on the loved up pair as we have it.