Seth Rogen has put an end to the rumours that Emma Watson ‘stormed off’ his movie set

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit'

Emma Watson is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her tips on looking after your community during the coronavirus outbreak to her important words on feminism.

Her high profile also makes her vulnerable to the dreaded rumour mill, with one piece of slander making particular headlines this week.

The rumour in question actually dates back to 2013, when Emma Watson starred in Seth Rogen’s hit film, This Is the End, but reared its head this week following a recent interview.

The long-standing rumour alleged that Emma ‘stormed off’ the movie set during a scene in which actor Danny McBride is dressed as a cannibal with Channing Tatum on a lead wearing a leather ‘gimp mask’.

Seth opened up about the rumour in an interview with British GQ, explaining: ‘I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, “How dare she do that?” You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was.

‘But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.’

Just days after publication however, Seth Rogen took to Twitter to clear up the rumour further, explaining that he was unhappy with how the story was misrepresented in the interview.

‘I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened,’ Seth wrote in a post that has now gone viral. ‘Emma Watson did not “storm off the set” and it’s shitty that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to.

He continued: ‘The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit. I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable position. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a shitty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.’

We will continue to update this story.