Emma Stone explains why she won't be making jokes about Taylor Swift again

Emma Stone is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about women in the world, particularly this month as she dominates award season with her starring role in Poor Things.

The Yorgos Lanthimos film - an adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1992 play, follows Bella Baxter (Stone), a woman who a scientist brings back from the dead to rediscover life.

And despite being released so recently, Poor Things is already one of the most talked-about films of the year - emerging as a frontrunner for the Oscars and bagging multiple gongs at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Critics Choice awards.

Emma Stone jokes about getting Taylor Swift’s support at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GjlnCkXKDRJanuary 8, 2024 See more

It is not Emma Stone's multiple award wins but rather her speeches that have made her headlines, with one particular comment about her good friend Taylor Swift causing a stir.

When asked backstage at the 2024 Golden Globes about Taylor Swift's support, with the singer cheering loudly as Stone won, the 35-year-old actress made an innocent joke at her friend's expense.

"What an asshole,” Stone joked to the reporters, before adding: “I've known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful." She concluded with the joke: "And yes, what an asshole."

However, in the days that followed, multiple outlets twisted the headlines and Stone felt the wrath of the Swifties (Taylor Swift's fans).

This week, in an interview with Variety, the actress reflected on the joke and explained that going forwards she's going to steer clear of Taylor Swift punch lines.

"I definitely won’t make a joke like that again," she explained. "Because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context", before adding about herself: “What a dope.”

We're sure there's no bad blood between the A-list pals though, with Swift even getting Stone tickets for her Eras tour last year, and reportedly writing the song "When Emma Falls In Love" about her.

"She's a wonderful friend," Stone has said about Swift.

Well, that's lovely.

We will continue to update this story.