Emma Stone had some choice words for Taylor Swift when she was cheering for her at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Iris Goldsztajn
Emma Stone and Taylor Swift are the best kind of friends: the ones that can make jokes at each other's expense and have it make the friendship stronger.

Emma was honoured at the Golden Globes this past Sunday, winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in the film Poor Things, which is out on 12 January in the UK.

When Emma's win was announced, Taylor was the loudest cheerer in the room, giving her longtime pal a standing ovation and clapping enthusiastically.

People on social media LOVED how happy Taylor was for Emma.

"Love seeing artists cheer to other artists," wrote one person.

"I love how she stands for everyone," said someone else.

"Real one right there," commented another.

After that, a reporter at the event asked Emma how she felt about Taylor cheering so loudly for her, and she quipped: "What an a**hole, am I right?"

She continued: "I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an a**hole."

FYI, Taylor was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, but (unsurprisingly) lost out to Barbie.

As Emma said, hers and Taylor's relationship runs deep. It's been going on for so long in fact that MANY Swifties believe the singer's newly released track "When Emma Falls in Love" to be about the Easy A star.

Emma was asked a couple of weeks ago whether the song — from Taylor's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album — was in fact about her, but refused to give us a satisfactory answer. "You have to ask her," she said on The Graham Norton Show (via Us Weekly). She gave the same answer back in December. Fair enough, we suppose!

