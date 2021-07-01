Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran talking about their baby daughters is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are two of the most talked about people in the world, making non-stop headlines from stepping back from their royal family roles to relocating to California to prioritise their family – something that the Duke and Duchess opened up about in their tell-all interview with Oprah.

It is their children who make the most headlines however, with Harry and Meghan welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana just last month, now becoming a family of four.

This is something that Prince harry opened up about this week during his visit to the UK, catching up with Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie about fatherhood at the WellChild awards.

‘As a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families,’ Prince Harry announced.

‘Congratulations, a girl right?’, Ed Sheeran later told Harry. ‘We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now. How do you manage with two?’

‘Two is definitely a juggle,’ Harry replied before later telling a guest, according to Hello!, ‘We’ve been lucky so far [with Lilibet], she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.’

And it’s not the first time that Prince Harry has opened up about being a dad, once addressing the need to look after the planet for the next generation.

‘The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realise, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?’, he explained. ‘We can’t steal their future. We really can’t. That’s not the job we’re here for.’

