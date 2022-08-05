Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After the tragic miscarriage of their son Jack in 2020.

Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have announced that they are expecting another child.

The 36-year-old, who has two children – a daughter Luna, 6 and a son Miles, 4 – shared the happy news with her 38.7 million Instagram followers yesterday.

Trigger warning – discusses themes of baby loss

The post showed two images showing her growing bump and captioned the photos: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

She continued: “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” before finally adding: “Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

She has been open about her journey with IVF so far and their wishes to fall pregnant again. In February 2022, she shared that she’d been “balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as [she] possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

The pregnancy follows the tragic loss of their son, Jack, in September 2020.

At the time, she shared on Instagram: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy shared.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.”

She was praised for raising awareness of miscarriage and normalising speaking about baby loss – something that, according to the NHS, one in eight women will experience in their lifetimes.

Congratulations Chrissy and John – we’re delighted for you.