Catherine Zeta-Jones just posted a loving tribute to Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her red carpet looks to her hilarious marriage anecdotes, she never fails to make viral news.

This month, her family was thrown into the spotlight for a tragic reason as her father-in-law, Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, passed away aged 103.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Catherine posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Michael, sharing a photograph of the two of them on her Instagram account.

‘Love this man, a pic of us in India,’ Catherine captioned a snap of the couple on holiday. ‘Life is just better because of you’.

Catherine’s fans certainly seemed to love the photograph, with one user posting: ‘One of my favourite couples!’

‘The perfect pair,’ another fan posted, while another wrote: ’What a beautiful photo of the two of you’.

Catherine is no stranger to paying tribute to her husband of almost 20 years, once famously saying: ‘I do think I’m lucky I met Michael. Not just Michael Douglas the actor and producer with two Oscars on the shelf, but Michael Douglas, the love of my life. I really do think it was meant to happen.’

These two! If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to read everything Catherine and Michael have ever said to each other.