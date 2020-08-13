Yes, Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber did just reveal matching tattoos

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Which best friend would you get inked with?

Cara Delevigne isn’t exactly tattoo shy. Rumour has it the model has over twenty, and yet her latest reveal is seriously cute.

Sharing a celebratory message on Cara’s 28th birthday, her best friend Kaia Gerber posted a photo of the pair on her Instagram story. In the picture, they have the arch of their feet to the camera, where both have ‘solemate’ inscribed.

Cara shared it on her own Instagram story, where she has 44.2 million followers.

That’s a forever kind of friendship vibe and a serious commitment.

Both already have several other tattoos. Alongside Cara’s twenty, Kaia reportedly has ten ‘minimalist designs’. Thinking of getting a tattoo yourself? This advice from celebrity tattoo artist Ricky Williams may help.

Kaia certainly wasn’t the only one to wish her pal a happy birthday, with messages and well wishes from a whole host of celebrities including Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss and Kerry Washington.

To mark her special day, Cara asked her followers for a present—in the form of political support.

On her Instagram, she said: “For my birthday this year, join me in demanding Congress pass the Break Free From Pollution Act and put our planet and public health above corporate profit. 🌎 Link in my bio to sign the petition – can we get 28,000 signatures for my 28th birthday? @sierraclub.”

According to the Senate website, the Break Free From Pollution act “works to address the crisis by reducing plastic packaging and putting the brakes on increased plastic production. The Act also sets the goal posts for state and local governments to hold the plastic industry accountable for the pollution it creates.”

This comes at a time where we’re fully beginning to understand the devastating impact plastic pollution is having on our planet. Shockingly, 8 million pieces of plastic end up in the ocean every day. You can only imagine how damaging the effect on marine wildlife and ecosystems is.

Good on the star for using the platform to promote good.