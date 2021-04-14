The Cambridge children won’t attend Prince Philip’s funeral but will honour him in this sweet way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last week, the Palace confirmed that Prince Philip had sadly passed away at Windsor Castle.

Members of the royal family have shared touching tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh, with Prince Harry calling him a ‘legend of banter’ and Prince William describing him as having a ‘mischievous sense of humour.’

The Duke of Cambridge also spoke about the late Prince’s relationship with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, writing: ‘I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure.’

However, the Cambridge children will not attend Prince Philip’s funeral, royal experts have claimed.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine told the Telegraph: ‘I don’t think there’s any point in them being there, because they wouldn’t understand what was going on.

‘The Royal family are completely traditional, and even without the Covid restrictions, young children wouldn’t be there.’

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward added: ‘The Queen only had children down to Christmas lunch when they had reached a certain age. He wouldn’t want young children racing up and down the aisle. [He thought] you can never go wrong if you follow convention.’

The Queen and Prince Philip’s 10 great-grandchildren are not expected to attend the funeral on Saturday. Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison, is remaining in the US with Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie’s son August is just two months old.

Zara Tindall’s three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, as well as Peter Phillip’s daughters Savannah and Isla are not believed to be attending the funeral either.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not expected to attend.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on the Cambridge family’s plans to remember Prince Philip in the future, once the Covid-19 restrictions have eased.

He told Express.co.uk: ‘The Duke’s Royal Ceremonial Funeral is in accordance with his wishes, but the public will not be permitted to participate in any capacity because of the pandemic.

‘Hopefully a post-Covid event where they will be able to express their admiration for his life of service and do so spontaneously will be arranged.’

Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.