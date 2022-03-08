Britney Spears opens up about having ‘social anxiety’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Britney Spears has opened up about her battle with anxiety, which some mistake for her being “shy”.

The 40-year-old singer has quite a tumultuous few years as she fought t end her conservatorship, which was held by her father Jamie Spears.

Since the end of her conservatorship, the Toxic hitmaker has started to open up to her fans and followers on social media about her life behind closed doors, including her most honest thoughts and feelings.

In a recent Instagram post, the 90s pop sensation discussed her new nail art, and showed off her impressive diamond engagement ring from fiancé Sam Asghari, but the post had a deeper message.

In the comment Britney went on to discuss how her nail art has given her a new found confidence and zest for life, which she has never had as she has been riddled with social anxiety.

A segment in the caption read: “I swear these charms do in fact change your perspective !!! For instance … I never talk because I’m usually shy … I have social anxiety but like the worst kind where it’s unbearable … but holy s**t there’s hope !!! I looked at my hands, saw these charms and I exploded with conversation … not scared at all to talk.”

Britney – who has sons Jayden and Sean with her ex Kevin Federline – has also praised her new assistant for her new found positive self.

She continued: “And maybe my new dope a** assistant had a little something to do with that too !!! She lets me say whatever I want with no judgement !!! She’s honestly the best.”

Britney has previously spoken out about the restrictions put on her during the conservatorship, which included family planning and birth control, as well as what music she sang and released.

Speaking previously at Los Angeles’ Court back in June, Britney told Judge Brenda Penny: “I have an [IUD] inside of me right now, so I don’t get pregnant.

“I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children.”