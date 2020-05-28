Brad Pitt ‘is so proud of his daughter Shiloh and who she has become’

This is lovely.

Despite filing for divorce three years ago, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still making news, from their decision to ‘bifurcate’ their marriage and their business plans for their Miraval winery to their custody arrangements.

It is Brad’s relationship with his children that has made the most news however, with numerous reports that the actor’s eldest son is distancing himself. ‘Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son,’ a source told Us Weekly.

This week, it was Brad’s relationship with his daughter Shiloh that got the world talking, as she celebrated her 14th birthday.

‘Shiloh is close to both of her parents,’ a source told Entertainment Tonight. ‘All the kids have been looking forward to Shiloh’s birthday and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake.’

Then, going on to talk about Brad and Shiloh’s close relationship, the source continued: ‘Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters.

‘Brad’s kids are the most important thing to him,’ the source went on. ‘He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children. He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far.’

