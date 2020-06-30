Take a look inside baby Archie’s adorable LA nursery

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So sweet!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in Los Angeles, along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who moved in recently.

Their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, recently turned one, with Meghan sharing this adorable clip reading to him to mark his first birthday. The tiny tot has also started to talk, saying his first few words during lockdown.

The Beverly Hills mansion that the Sussex family currently call home is owned by actor and producer Tyler Perry, who has previously shared sneek peeks of his former abode.

While living there last year he shared several snaps of the inside of the house, including of his son’s nursery – which is thought to be Archie’s room now.

The room, below, has a soft, neutral colour scheme, complete with white furniture and adorable plush toys.

Meghan and Harry have also given us a look-in to the home during their time their, with Harry sharing another part of the house just last week.

Here’s hoping we get to see more of little Archie himself soon.

So cute!