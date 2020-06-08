Baby Archie has been ‘saying his first few words’ during lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After resigning from royal life earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been staying out of the public eye, spending time as a family of three in Los Angeles.

Following years of struggle for privacy and online abuse, it is long overdue that Harry and Meghan are having some time to themselves, especially as they raise their son Archie who celebrated his first birthday just last month.

The family of three returned to the spotlight to celebrate the milestone, releasing a sweet video of Harry and Meghan reading Archie’s favourite book, ‘Duck! Rabbit!’, which has of course since gone viral.

It wasn’t Archie’s favourite book or his birthday cake that got the world talking this week however. Instead it was reports that the 13-month-old had started talking.

Yes, really.

‘He’s saying a few words, like “Dada,” “Mama,” “book,” and “dog,”’ a source told Us Weekly, going on to add: ‘he loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks.’

There is no word as to when baby Archie will next be coming to the UK, with the Sussex family’s travel plans put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The family of three were supposed to be spending their summer holiday with the Queen but due to the outbreak, this might have to be postponed to 2021.

By then, Archie will probably be able to say ‘Mountbatten-Windsor’!