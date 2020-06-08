Baby Archie has been ‘saying his first few words’ during lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
After
resigning from royal life earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been staying out of the public eye, spending time as a family of three in Los Angeles.
Following years of struggle for privacy and online abuse, it is long overdue that Harry and Meghan are having some time to themselves, especially as they raise their son Archie who celebrated his first birthday just last month.
The family of three returned to the spotlight to celebrate the milestone, releasing a sweet video of Harry and Meghan reading Archie’s favourite book,
‘Duck! Rabbit!’, which has of course since gone viral.
View this post on Instagram
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
A post shared by
Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on May 6, 2020 at 4:01am PDT
It wasn’t
Archie’s favourite book or his birthday cake that got the world talking this week however. Instead it was reports that the 13-month-old had started talking.
Yes, really.
‘He’s saying a few words, like “Dada,” “Mama,” “book,” and “dog,”’ a source told
Us Weekly, going on to add: ‘he loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks.’
There is no word as to when baby Archie will next be coming to the UK, with the Sussex family’s travel plans put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The family of three were supposed to be spending their summer holiday with the Queen but due to the outbreak, this might have to be postponed to 2021.
By then, Archie will probably be able to say ‘Mountbatten-Windsor’!