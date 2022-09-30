Ashton Kutcher opened up about the hilarious way he told Mila Kunis he loved her

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood, and from their sweet throwback years on That ’70s Show to their now happy family life with children Wyatt and Dimitri, the couple never fails to make headlines.

This week was no exception as a hilarious anecdote shot them back into the spotlight. It was Mila Kunis who hit the headlines as she confirmed the story about how her husband told her he loved her – and it’s lovely.

“The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to ‘You and Tequila,'” Ashton Kutcher explained this week in a now viral clip on Peloton’s TikTok account as part of his 10-part series ahead of the New York Marathon. “I might have had a little too much tequila.

“I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, ‘You and tequila make me crazy’. And I told her I love her, and she’s like, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'”

He thankfully continued: “I woke up the next morning and said, ‘I still love you'”.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

This is something that Mila Kunis confirmed this week at the premiere of her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive, telling Entertainment Tonight: “It really happened.”

Going on to recall the evening, Kunis told the publication “Oh I remember that night”

“I didn’t have tequila,” she added. “I was sober and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ It happened, guys.”

Well this is lovely.

Luckiest Girl Alive lands on Netflix today and it’s set to be a top favourite this season.