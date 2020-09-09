Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce just got even more dramatic

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new Marvel role to her work as a philanthropist, recently donating $1 million to a charity helping underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is her separation from Brad Pitt that is still making headlines however, despite filing for divorce almost four years ago.

From their ‘bifurcating’ their marriage to their custody arrangements over their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, ‘Brangelina’ is still all anyone can talk about.

This week, the former couple made headlines as Brad Pitt was revealed to have a new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, who he recently took his and Angelina’s wedding venue.

Yes, on the date of the former couple’s wedding anniversary, Brad reportedly took Nicole to the French castle where he and Angelina tied the knot in 2014, something that according to reports, Angelina is ‘furious’ about.

‘Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,’ a source told US Weekly. ‘He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.’

A source via The Mirror added that Angelina is ‘furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low.’

The source continued: ‘It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life. The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however Brad wants to cut it.’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not commented.