Everyone needs to be more Emma.

Last night, An Audience With Adele aired on ITV2, an 95-minute-long special which saw the globally famous popstar not only sing some of her iconic hits live but perform songs from her new album, 30, too.

She was joined by an all-star audience, with the likes of Emma Watson, Idris Elba, Stormzy, Mel B, Naomi Campbell, Michael McIntyre, and England manager Gareth Southgate.

Dame Emma Thompson was also in the audience. Several videos of her have gone viral overnight.

In the videos, the 62-year-old actress is seen encouraging other audience members to get on their feet, dancing away with her arms flailing in the air while singing along to Send My Love (To Your New Lover).

Adele had encouraged the audience to get up and dance and Emma did just that – and some – cutting some serious shapes.

Viewers were quick to notice her moves, commenting on both how funny they were and similarly, how iconic her dancing was.

One viewer Tweeted: “Dame Emma Thompson dancing to Adele is the best sight I’ve ever seen.”

Another shared: “Emma Thompson dancing like an aunt on Christmas Day after too many sherries!!”

Similarly, a third shared: “LOVING Emma Thompson dancing like a lunatic. Absolute MOOD!”

Adele herself commented on the actresses moves, saying during the show: “I’ve been seeing you dancing all night!”

Hats off to the actress – we all need to be more Emma and let our hair down.

The show was held at the London Palladium earlier this month and aired last night. Adele pre-recorded the concert on November 7th and shared that she was “so nervous” as it was the first time she’d performed in London – her hometown – since 2017.

She told the audience on the night: “I’m s*****g it.”

During the show, the singer was reunited with her childhood English teacher, who had taught her until she was eight. She performed hits Hometown Glory, Hello, and Someone Like You, and got pal Alan Carr on stage mid-show to entertain the audience while she re-touched her make up.

Her fourth album, 30, came out on Friday. An Audience With Adele is now available on the ITV Hub.