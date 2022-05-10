Amber Heard’s spokesperson brands Johnny Depp ‘pitiful’ and unable to ‘distinguish fact from fiction’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Trigger warning – discusses graphic allegations of abuse

Since the Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation trial started in early April, the case has been making headlines across the globe.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million in damages following an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, titled ‘I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. This has to change’, and Heard is counter-suing for $100 million.

Clips of the trial, which is being live streamed from Virginia, US, have been widely circulated on social media, with video footage of one witness driving off during his testimony going viral and a make-up brand making a claim about a product involved in a witness statement.

The legal battle has seen Depp take to the stand to deny all allegations of physical and mental abuse against Heard, claiming that she would ‘strike out’ at him in ‘rage’ and accused her of severing his finger after throwing a bottle at him.

In Heard’s testimony this week, she alleged that her ex-husband had once ‘cavity searched’ her for cocaine and sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Now, a spokesperson for Heard has claimed that Depp’s behaviour during the trial has been ‘pitiful’ and his lack of eye contact throughout her testimony shows a lack of ‘fortitude or courage’.

The spokesperson for Heard told Marieclaire.co.uk: ‘As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor.

‘They boast that Mr. Depp’s story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking [Heard], and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct.

‘If Mr. Depp was truly innocent, why has he repeatedly apologized to Ms. Heard and promised to put the “monster away for good.” One of Ms. Heard’s disappointments is Mr. Depp’s inability to distinguish fact from fiction – a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team… Small wonder Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings – as he could not in the UK trial – and, instead he doodles and snickers.

‘Mr. Depp’s behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize [Heard].’

The trial is on break until 16th May when Heard will return to the stand.