Amber Heard fires her PR team after slew of ‘bad headlines’ since the Johnny Depp defamation trial

The ongoing Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial is continuing to spark headlines across the globe, with Depp suing his ex-wife following an op-ed she penned for The Washing Post in 2018 titled ‘I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.’

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is asking for $50 million (£38.7m) in damages, with Heard counter-suing for $100 million (£79.5m).

Since the trial started on 11th April various snippets of footage from the case – which is being live streamed from Virginia, US – have been shared on social media, from Heard being diagnosed with personality disorders to one witness who said he was ‘tired’ of it all and drove of during his testimony.

Now it has been reported that Heard has fired her PR team following an onslaught of negative press, dropping the public relations firm Precision Strategies and hiring a new team from Shane Communications ahead of taking the stand, as confirmed by The Independent.

One source told the New York Post that ‘she doesn’t like bad headlines’ while another claimed that she is ‘frustrated with her story not being told effectively’.

Precision Strategies was co-founded by one of Barack Obama’s deputy campaign managers, Stephanie Cutter, with experts in the field hailing it as ‘the best crisis firms in the world’ but adding that no company would be able to ‘rewrite the history of what has happened.’

An insider told the Post: ‘After years of narrative building, you can’t change the public’s opinion in the three weeks when someone is suing you in a case.’

Heard is expected to testify today for the first time during this case.

The trial continues.