Celebrities provide wisdom and calm during coronavirus pandemic

From Will Smith to Bella Hadid, celebrities are using their far reaching platforms to share positivity plus the government's advice on coronavirus

By now, everyone in the world is very aware of the coronavirus pandemic. Whether you’re an everyday citizen or an A-List tucked away in a mansion, slowing the virus and keeping safe is everyone’s main concern.

Positively, celebrities have been using their far reaching platforms to share advice, personal anecdotes and echo the WHO’s message to stay inside during this testing time. It’s comforting to know what we all have the same goal, and seeing as our screen time is currently through the roof, watching and reading their messages are helping us cope.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have offered encouragement during the pandemic, and urged followers to tend to their mental health during the coronavirus crisis.

‘Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared … and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.’

They went on to say, ‘Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions,’ they added. “Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. … Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness.’

We couldn’t have put it better.

Matthew McConaughey

The actor tweeted the below video on Tuesday, captioning it, ‘because every red light eventually turns green.’

He encourages us ‘not to go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid,’ and notes that ‘we’re all more dependent on each other than we ever have been’.

He adds, ‘let’s take care of ourselves, and each other. Coronavirus is an enemy we all agree we want to beat.’

Will Smith

Last week the star appeared on a coronavirus-themed episode of his family’s Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk.

On it, he said he felt responsible for the 2007 film he starred in , I Am Legend (where a U.S. Army virologist believes he is the last human survivor amid a plague) providing misinformation to fans.

Rectifying this, Smith explained why social distancing is so important, and provided an example of a hospital being overwhelmed with patients, saying that if ’50 people show up in that hospital at one time to get 40 beds, now you have 10 people in critical condition,’ which could make the ‘mortality rate [shoot] through the roof.’

Ariana Grande

The 26-year-old has been appealing to young fans for behavioural change during the coronavirus outbreak. She wrote on Instagram Story, ‘I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’ and it’s really blowing my mind. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly’.

And she responded to criticism that ‘some of us have to work!’ She tweeted, ‘I understand and entirely support your frustration. I do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn’t have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work. But, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion.’

Well said.

Tom Hanks

When the film veteran took to social media to reveal he had contracted the virus while working on a movie in Australia, the world reacted with shock.

But Tom and his actor and singer wife Rita Wilson have been staying positive during isolation, and to be completely honest, his Instagram updates have been keeping us amused and mildly emotional at the same time.

Naomi Campbell

The Supermodel posted pictures of herself in a full hazmat suit, a mask, goggles and latex gloves at Los Angeles airport, and while it gained humourous traction, Naomi’s message was clear: ‘In all honesty, this is not a funny time. I’m not doing this for laughs, this is how I feel comfortable traveling,’ she wrote.

Just days ago Campbell also posted comparison photos of an empty Paris compared to a packed beach in Florida. She captioned the images, ‘STAY HOME!! WTF ARE YOU NOT UNDERSTANDING !!! Clearwater Florida yesterday, Paris France Yesterday . PLEASE BE SAFE, THIS IS NOT A JOKE. #beresponsible’.

Bella Hadid

The model has made an impassioned plea for her 29 million Instagram followers to ‘stay inside’ and not be ‘selfish.’

She went on to stay, ‘Stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love ..Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish! meditate !’

We’re listening, Bella.