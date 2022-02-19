Britney Spears fans desperate for her to headline Super Bowl 2023

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Britney Spears’ fans are desperate for the singer to headline the Super Bowl next year – and we are in full support too.

The Toxic hitmaker recently shared a throwback clip of her taking to the stage in the NFL halftime show back in 2001, as she joined headliners Aerosmith and NSYNC on stage to belt out Walk This Way.

She captioned the post with just three rose emojis on her Instagram account.

Britney, 40, was a special guest for the halftime show, as well as Mary J Blige and Nelly, but has yet to be the main headliner for the annual championship game, which takes place every February.

The throwback didn’t stop the singer and songwriter’s fans from showing their support, and encouraging her to helm the hotly anticipated performance next year.

Fellow singer, Willie Gomez, commented: “THE BEST!! You need to go back and headline it that would be EPIC.”

Another added: “We need you next year!!!”

A third shared: “Britney live super bowl 2023”, a phrase that was repeated by several other Instagram users throughout the comment section.

“You deserve your own full superbowl halftime show”, a separate fan shared, while another urged: “now do it again in 2023 but instead do a solo halftime show.”

And we could not agree more.

Britney – who has sons Sean and Jayden with ex Kevin Federline – has hit the headlines in recent months surrounding the end of her conservatorship, which was held by her father Jamie Spears.

The music sensation has previously claimed the conservatorship prohibited her from performing music she wanted to, which made her not want to perform anymore.

In a post with a string of quotes Britney – who is engaged to fiancé Sam Asghari – detailed her knock-backs. Her honest and heartfelt post read: “I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs. I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas, and every time I asked I was told ‘No’!!! It was a set up to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see and it didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music… yet the person who owns the music is told no!!! They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?

‘So much wasted time to only embarrass and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore…. That’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally.. and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business! They really hurt me!!! Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘F**k you’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work… it’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.”