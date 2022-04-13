Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The brand's new gadget is a first of its kind, all-in-one device for ultimate facial health

Beauty gadgets have become increasingly popular over the years. During the pandemic we saw the rise of LED face masks, alongside facial trainers and massagers that promised a wide range of benefits, such as stimulating collagen, reducing inflammation and boosting circulation. As amazing as these tools are, wouldn’t it be easier if you could have one gadget that does it all? Enter the TheraFace PRO.

You may have heard of Therabody thanks to their famous massage guns, which have often saved us after a tough session at the gym. However, the brand has just launched a brand new tool, and this time it’s for your face.

This brand new device merges science-backed treatments and innovative technology with more facial health therapies than any other tool out there. It can help reduce tension and relax facial muscles, which in turn can address discomfort related to migraines, headaches and jaw pain. Perfect after a long day at the office.

The TheraFace PRO also offers skin-toning microcurrent therapy, rejuvenating light therapy and a revolutionary new way to cleanse the face. An easy-glide magnetic ring system allows you to switch between, and even combine treatments, providing the most personalised and seamless experience to cater to the evolving needs of every unique face.

If you’re wondering what the benefits of these different facial treatments are, we’ve got all the information you need. The microcurrent ring is designed to firm and tighten the skin and improve muscle tone in the face and neck, while the cleansing ring works to remove build up of dirt, oil and debris. There are also three different kinds of LED light. The Blue light setting can help reduce mild acne, while the Red and Infrared lights offer anti-ageing properties. According to WebMD, your cells soak up Red light and make more energy, which is why experts believe that it can also help cells repair and become healthier.

You can purchase hot and cold therapy rings alongside the facial device, which are powered by Therabody’s innovative Cryothermal TechnologyTM. The hot ring can help reduce tension and pain and increase blood flow, while the cold ring is designed to reduce inflammation and puffiness around the eye area.

After getting our hands on the device, we can confirm that it’s just as impressive in real life. The sleek, compact design makes it easy to store and ideal if you are on the go. The different attachments are all tucked away in a handy travel case, and you also receive a stand, a USB-A to USB-C charging cable and a bottle of the TheraOne Conductive Gel, which should always be used with the microcurrent attachment.

