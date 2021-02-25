Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Stylist to the stars Neil Moodie talks us through the coolest haircuts to ask your stylist for come April



It’s official: salons in England have been given a preliminary reopening date of April 12 2021 –meaning we can finally start assembling our Spring hair trends mood board.

After a year of repeated closure, financial insecurity for salons, and slapdash home dye jobs for their clients, the news that the beauty industry can finally get back up and running will come as a welcome relief to all.

And while you’ve probably already booked your appointment for April 12 – if you haven’t, really what’s keeping you? – it’s likely you’re still debating what style you’re going to opt for on the big day.

(We’re predicting some lockdown nostalgia in the form of Princess Diana crops à la The Crown and Regency era baby bangs à la Bridgerton.)

But what styles do the experts think everyone’s going to be asking for come April?

“2020 taught a lot of us is that it could be a good time for a change or a re-think – be it a haircut or a completely new colour,” says award-winning hairstylist to the stars Neil Moodie.

“Now we’re able to look forward to salons reopening in April, there’s no better time to visit your stylist and colourist to ask for something new.”

With new beginnings and better hair days on the horizon, it feels only right to mark it with a style overhaul.

And with seven weeks of planning time before we can finally get back into the chair, Neil – who has styled everyone from Naomi Campbell to Gemma Chan – talks us through the key spring hair trends to ask your stylist for come April.

Spring 2021 hair trends you need on your radar

The Mullet

‘The Mullet is making another comeback, but don’t be put off by the name. The 70’s German cab driver and 80’s severe mullets are a thing of the past.

The new mullet is all about being longer on top and less severe, even with some natural waves coming through to completely soften it up and make it 2021. The top is longer and less spiky, so it sits flatter and just a little textured. The fringes are longer too, so they’re framing the face more. Rihanna, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora have all been trying out this reinvented haircut.’

The Shag

‘The Shag is also making a comeback. With haircuts growing out due to no salon visits in lockdown, a way to keep your newfound length is to layer it more and let the shorter layers give you an edgier, shaggy look.

This cut also looks great with a range of textures from straight to curly. With lighter slightly grown out airier fringes and softer edges on the length, this is the perfect cool summer cut.’

Type 4

‘Women with Type 4 hair have really embraced celebrating their natural texture and we’re seeing a move on from the completely round 70’s Afro. Now it’s all about creating different shapes with the texture. Centre parts with the hair flat on the top, and coming out more triangular at the bottom, the haircut is about having some graduation cut in around the length – it’s not just a round haircut anymore.

Also, enhancing the curls and the coils in this hair will be the trend too. Some long layers throughout the length will allow the curls to come alive. Get your stylist to recommend the best leave in conditioners and gels to help form the curls.’

The New Pixie

‘The New Pixie cut is back too, but with longer, softer fringes (no micro fringes). Softly tapered into the neck and sides will be the short cut to have this summer. Following her chemo treatment Selma Blair has just grown her hair out into this exact shape, and it looks wonderful.’

The Buzzcut

‘For anyone brave enough – and there were a few more than normal during lockdown – try the full-on shaved head. Buzzcut, skinhead whatever you like to call it, is cropped with clippers. And for the real “out there” woman, bleach your crop blonde and play around with temporary colours. Pinks, blues, peaches, greens and yellows seem to be the most popular.’

To chop, or not to chop…