This celeb-approved lash serum just got an upgrade, and I couldn’t be happier

Goodbye irritated eyes, hello longer lashes...

When it comes to eyelash serums, you can’t beat the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner. This award-winning formula is loved by celebs and beauty editors alike, including Kim Kardashian and Olivia Wilde.

If you didn’t know, the serum helps to enhance the look of your lashes and protects against breakage. So, if you’re looking for healthy, strong eyelashes that thrive, then this is the product for you.

As someone with incredibly short lashes, I was so excited to get my hands on the product. However, my eye area can be extremely sensitive (even the best eye creams can cause irritation) so it was no surprise that I experienced redness and itching after using it for the first time.

I thought I was going to have to say goodbye to long, fluttery lashes for good, but to my delight, RevitaLash have just released a sensitive version of their bestselling lash conditioner.

The RevitaLash lash serum can be used on sensitive eyes, contact lens wearers and even those with eyelash extensions. Pretty cool, huh? It has been reviewed by dermatologists and ophthalmologists, so you know you’re in safe hands.

The hypoallergenic formula is vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and free from parabens, phthalates, fragrance, or gluten.

How to use the RevitaLash Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner:

Step one

Prepare your lashes by removing all makeup, oil, and debris.

Step two

Once a day, apply a thin line of the RevitaLash lash serum directly to the eyelashes, above the lash line.

Step three

Let the product dry completely before applying additional beauty products. It’s as easy as that.