TikTokers can't get enough of this Real Techniques brush...

Wondering what the latest beauty obsession on TikTok is? None other than an affordable Real Techniques brush. One of the best makeup brush brands of all time, their products have long been admired in the beauty industry, but there is one in particular that people can’t get enough of.

Enter, the ‘Brightening Concealer Brush’. If you’re wondering what makes this makeup tool stand out from the rest, it’s all in the shape. Described by users as a ‘kitten paw brush’, it features a flat side with soft, flexible bristles that make blending concealer a dream.