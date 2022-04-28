TikTokers can't get enough of this Real Techniques brush...
Wondering what the latest beauty obsession on TikTok is? None other than an affordable Real Techniques brush. One of the best makeup brush brands of all time, their products have long been admired in the beauty industry, but there is one in particular that people can’t get enough of.
Enter, the ‘Brightening Concealer Brush’. If you’re wondering what makes this makeup tool stand out from the rest, it’s all in the shape. Described by users as a ‘kitten paw brush’, it features a flat side with soft, flexible bristles that make blending concealer a dream.
Real Techniques Brightening Concealer Brush, £8 | Boots
This brush pairs with concealer for satin smooth coverage. It is ideal for using under the eyes to blur fine lines and cover dark circles.
The Real Techniques website recommend using a sweeping motion to apply your chosen concealer. Once that is done, use a dabbing motion to build coverage and blend the product out. The result? Radiant, glowing skin that will make you feel like a million dollars.Although it is designed for concealer, there’s no stopping you from using the brush to apply your best foundation and other cream products to create that airbrushed finish. Just make sure to clean the brush weekly if you want to get the best results. If you’re not sure about how to clean your makeup brushes properly, we’ve got an entire guide on what to do (and what to avoid).
Still not convinced? The videos speak for themselves, check them out below.
Watch: The Real Techniques Brightening Concealer Brush
@mikaylanogueira THIS BRUSH 😍😍😍 @Yanna Machorro OMG !!! #makeup #beauty #brushes ♬ original sound – Mikayla Nogueira
@sydneypurl Trying the @realtechniques 242 brush 😋 #realtechniques #realtechniquesbrushes #concealerbrush #concealerhacks ♬ edamame – bbno$
The brush has already sold out once, so we recommend snapping it up quickly. If you’re wondering what concealer to use, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best concealers to buy now, and take your base makeup to the next level…