Prix Awards 2022: Here’s what our judges think about the winners

Here's why the Prix winners deserve their accolade according to our panel of beauty experts
Every year, Marie Claire beauty teams from across the globe put their heads together to find the best beauty products in the world. After months of rigorous testing (for the best formulas, packaging, pay-off and fragrance), the products get their time in the limelight at the Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Awards 2022.
I don’t doubt that you trust our beauty team’s opinions when it comes to picking the best foundation, lipsticks and skincare but you probably want to know the reasoning behind this year’s 11 product winners. Well, here it is!
If you are a beauty nerd, want to brush up on your product knowledge or impress your friends with an oh-so-flippant fact about Gucci lipsticks read on. Here you’ll find out exactly why you should click ‘buy’ on the Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence winners.
1. Dior Prestige Le Baume Démaquillant & Dior Cica Recover Balm
This year, two Dior products made it to the top spot to win the International Jury’s Favourite Award. Marie Claire UK’s Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas put it perfectly when she presented the award, saying: “There is a reason this brand’s products have been in our beauty draws since the 1950s. The brand has been firmly ingrained into the DNA of global beauty thanks to its trusted, long-lasting and luxurious product range.”
Dior Prestige Le Baume Démaquillant, £67.50 | dior.com
Dior Prestige’s Le Baume Démaquillant is a luxurious cleansing balm that transforms to a skin friendly oil when applied. The rich texture, that is boosted with Dior’s famous Rose de Granville, makes removing makeup a simple pleasure.
Dior Cica Recover Balm, £40 | dior.com
The Cica Recover Balm is the perfect multi-use balm that can be used to hydrate cuticles, revitalise dry elbows and as a 10-minute face mask. What’s not to love?
2. Guerlain Abeille Royale Eye R Repair Serum, Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Watery Oil, Terracotta The Bronzing Powder & Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom
Not one, two, three but four products from heritage brand Guerlain were made the Special Jury winner at this year’s Prix, and for good reason. “Whether you’re a pro-makeup artist, skincare junkie or enjoy a simple beauty routine, this brand has probably got the product for you,” said Lisa Oxenham, Beauty and Style Director at Marie Claire UK. She added: “This year, the brand’s launches across make-up and skincare have epitomised the its authority and expertise.”
Guerlain Abeille Royale Eye R Repair Serum, £76.50 | John Lewis
The first signs of ageing tend to show up around the eye area because of how sensitive the skin there is. This product, which is made form 94% naturally-derived ingredient, is a highly concentrated formula that really does the leg work to keep ageing at bay.
Guerlain Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Watery Oil, £63.75 for 30ml | John Lewis
The Abeille Royale range is founded on the science of the bee. The honey-makers don’t just make delicious spreads, their products have been combined to create Guerlain’s BlackBee Repair technology. This facial oil plumps the skin and helps it to rejuvenate nine times faster.
Guerlain Terracotta The Bronzing Powder, £40 | Feelunique
This product was aptly inspired by the heart of desert. The smooth, moisturising and bendable bronzer gives you a sun-kissed glow without feeling heavy. Guerlain’s bronzer is basically the sun in a pot, delightful.
Guerlain Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom, £32 | Feelunique
This lipstick is shiny and sheer in all of the best ways. Perfect for a quick wash of colour when you’re on the go, the formula melts into the lips to provide hydration and glow. Invest in this for the perfect, kissable, lip.
3. Drunk Elephant
When it comes to the Global Brand Award, the Marie Claire team hunts for a collection that ticks all of the boxes. Lisa Oxenham said: “Drunk Elephant formulates powerful products that are easy to use, great for all skin types and its packaging is picture perfect, the team has built a product range that is perfect for the modern woman.”
Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit 4.0, £76 | Space NK
Want to try some of Drunk Elephant’s most popular products? This kit is for you. From the brands famous jelly cleanser to its SPF 30, the bundle covers every step of your skincare routine.
4. Lancôme Absolue The Serum
All of the international awards are voted for by 24 of the most knowledgeable beauty experts in the business, which is why the winners really are the best of the best. Lancôme’s Absolue The Serum won the fight for the top spot thanks to it’s “intensive concentrate that smooths the surface of the skin with the brands patented rose molecule technology.” Katie Thomas continued, “The subtle floral scent also works to soothe your senses. It’ll undoubtedly be a staple in beauty cupboards for years to come.”
Lancôme Absolue The Serum, £242 | Lancôme.co.uk
This product is all about roses. Lancôme’s perpetual rose blooms throughout the year and is exclusive to this serum. It is designed to accelerate surface cell renewal and give your skincare an extra boost of science. Believe me, this really works.
5. Chanel Sublimage L’Essence de Tient
“Chanel has created a formula that pushes our base layers to the next level,” started Lisa Oxenham when she awarded the brand with an International Prix Award. She continued: “This foundation combines light reflecting particles and pigment to deliver luminosity when your skin is lacklustre. Something, I think, we could all do with right now!”
Chanel Sublimage L’Essence de Tient, £120 | chanel.com
This is Chanel’s first serum foundation and it is perfect. Thanks to Vanilla Planifolia, a special orchid, the formula is light weight and fresh but it also fuses to the skin to stay all day. That’s a combination that’s hard to come by!
6. The Cream 230 from Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris
Our final international award was awarded to a haircare product that really does tick all of the boxes. “We all want products that protect our hair from heat, tangles, breakage and frizz,” started Katie Thomas, she says, “The Cream 230 is a one stop shop for all of these things. The product leaves hair feeling nourished, soft and strong without leaving any heavy residue. That’s why it’s come out on top at Prix.”
The Cream 230 from Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris, £61.20 | John Lewis
If there is one thing that everyone needs in their haircare routine, it’s a heat protectant. Whether you are curling, straightening, diffusing or blowdrying your hair, this product is activated by heat. The Complex 230 protects your locks from, you guessed it, temperatures up to 230 degrees.
7. Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum
The Transatlantic Award made its debut at this year’s Prix. Deena Campbell, Beauty Director of US Marie Claire, joined us via video call from across the pond to present the award. She said: “At Marie Claire, we pride ourselves in spotlighting brands that create outstanding products without compromising the environment, and Biossance does just that. Conceived from a biotech company, Biossance consumer-facing products first hit the market in 2016 and the brand has never looked back.”
Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, £49.99| Lookfantastic
Vitamin C has had a moment over the last year, with more and more of us reaching for it to brighten and smooth our skin. This serum combines the cult ingredient with Biossance’s famous naturally derived squalane to take hydration to the next level.
8. Gucci Beauty Rouge De Beauté Brilliant Lipsticks
Who is the perfect judge for the British make-up award? Ateh Jewel, of course! The queen of inclusive beauty took to the stage to reward Gucci Beauty a Prix award for its Rouge De Beauté Brilliant Lipsticks. She said: “The makeup category is always a tough one to pin down. We tested powders, shadows and concealers, but it was a lip product that we loved the most.”
“This year, Gucci has been on our screens, our celebs and now I’m proud to be awarding them a Prix. The Rouge De Beauté Brilliant Lipsticks are a perfect addition to my ever-growing lip collection.”
Gucci Beauty Rouge De Beauté Brilliant Lipsticks, £36 | Gucci.com
With a whopping 18 shades, you’ll won’t ever find it hard to find the right hue of Rouge De Beauté Brilliant Lipstick. The reds, pinks, corals and nudes are made from a dual-action formula that nourishes the lips and protects them from antioxidants.
9. L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Anti-Deposit Protector Mask
Hair experts across the country have been coveting this product since its launch last year. That’s why we invited Adam Reed, founder his own salons, headcare range and Loréal ambassador, to present the British Prix haircare winner. On the award-winning mask, Reed said: “Every so often, there’s a product that takes the market by storm and this product did just that. If you highlight, balayage, or bleach your hair you’ll have definitely smothered this product on your locks.”
L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Anti-Deposit Protector Mask, £22.50 | Lookfantastic
Did you know that copper deposits found in shower water damage your coloured hair? The metals discolour your locks and leave them dry. This mask is specifically designed to purify the hair of copper and protect it from returning particles.
10. La Roche Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF50+
When it comes to skincare Alice Hart-Davis is a name we can all trust. As well as being on the panel for this year’s Prix awards, she is a famous skincare journalist and the author of The Tweakments Guide. She awarded La Roche Posay the British skincare award for their new suncare launch: “Skincare sales are continuing to soar with ‘skinimalism’ being ongoing trend. All of us are cutting back on the number of products we use, and instead we ate rooting for specific ones that really work. This is a multi-faceted product that was always destined to fit into, and simplify, everyone’s multi-tasking routines.”
La Roche Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF50+, £25 | Laroche-posay.co.uk
Suncare should be at the top of everyone’s agendas all year round, not just in summer. That’s why cult skincare brand La Roche Posay have created a product that doubles up to protect you from rays and prevent ageing. A winner!
11. Neal’s Yard Remedies Women’s Balance Massage Oil
Sustainability is key to everything we do at Marie Claire, which is why our Managing Director Caroline Stent was proud to present Neal’s Yard Remedies with a Prix Award this year. The Women’s Balance Massage Oil is formulated from natural ingredients that safe for the planet and women, in fact it’s designed to optimise menopausal women’s health. Caroline said: “It’s no surprise that self care has been at the top of our agendas over the last year. Coming to terms with new routines, rules and ways of life means that products that nurture our mind, body and soul have been vital over the last 12 months. This product does all of these things. Congratulations NYR on another great launch.”
Neal’s Yard Remedies Women’s Balance Massage Oil, £14 | nealsyeardremedies.com
Don’t worry, you don’t actually need to plan time for a massage to benefit from this product. Warm the oil in your hands and use it to nourish any dry patches you have or simply breath in the aromas to soothe your senses.