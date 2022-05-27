Prix Awards 2022: Here’s what our judges think about the winners

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's why the Prix winners deserve their accolade according to our panel of beauty experts

Every year, Marie Claire beauty teams from across the globe put their heads together to find the best beauty products in the world. After months of rigorous testing (for the best formulas, packaging, pay-off and fragrance), the products get their time in the limelight at the Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Awards 2022.

I don’t doubt that you trust our beauty team’s opinions when it comes to picking the best foundation, lipsticks and skincare but you probably want to know the reasoning behind this year’s 11 product winners. Well, here it is!

If you are a beauty nerd, want to brush up on your product knowledge or impress your friends with an oh-so-flippant fact about Gucci lipsticks read on. Here you’ll find out exactly why you should click ‘buy’ on the Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence winners.

1. Dior Prestige Le Baume Démaquillant & Dior Cica Recover Balm

This year, two Dior products made it to the top spot to win the International Jury’s Favourite Award. Marie Claire UK’s Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas put it perfectly when she presented the award, saying: “There is a reason this brand’s products have been in our beauty draws since the 1950s. The brand has been firmly ingrained into the DNA of global beauty thanks to its trusted, long-lasting and luxurious product range.”