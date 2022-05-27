Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Awards 2022: Everything you need to know

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In case you missed it, here's all the details from inside the world's best beauty awards...

The best of beauty was celebrated in style on Monday, as the Marie Claire team joined leading beauty experts at The Corinthia in the heart of London.

At the first in person awards in what feels like forever, the Ballroom was filled with excitement, flowing champagne and the best in the beauty bizz were all in attendance.

As you know, the Prix D’Excellence awards is the crème de la creme of beauty awards, which showcases the most credited beauty products from the last twelve months.

The evening was as beautiful as it was inspiring, as MC’s Editor in Chief Andrea Thompson took to the stage, sharing: “I’m so proud to have worked to raise awareness about the profound and transformative power of beauty, not to mention its incredible impact on our mental health, environment and economy.”

Marie Claire’s very own Beauty Director, Lisa Oxenham reminded us all that ageing is beautiful. “There has been a positive evolution in the way we think about getting older. We’re focussing on progress over perfection and nurturing skin from a place of care rather than fear.”

Most importantly, the winners were announced. Lisa and Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas, announced the six international winners, that impressed 24 experts and editors, who know a great product when they see one.

The winners…

The six international winners:

Guerlain, Dior, Drunk Elephant, Lancome, Chanel and Sisley.

This year, a brand new award was announced (eek!), The Transatlantic Award. It was awarded to, the one and only, Biossance.

We also had amazing guest judges. Beauty Journalist Ateh Jewel filled the room with laughter, and announced Gucci Beauty as the British Makeup Winner.

Adam Reed announced the British Hair award winner, which saw L’oréal Proffesionnel take the crown with it’s Metal Detox Anti-Deposit Protector Mask.

Alice Hart-Davis discussed ‘skinimalism’, which is seeing us all cut back on the number of products we use, and sticking to the ones that really work (and saving us £’s at the same time).

So of course, La Roche Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF50 plus won the skincare award.

You can view the full list of winning products, here, (as you should because they are good).

It got emotional…

The British Winner for Sustainability is so important, as “we, at Marie Claire, are committed to protecting the environment together with you all, because we truly care about sustainability, biodiversity and the future of our planet.”

Beauty Kitchen won for tackling sustainability in an authentic, innovative and collaborative way.

In the sweetest moment of the night, co-founder Jo Chidley was overwhelmed receiving the award. Telling the audience, “this is just not what we expected. Everybody, this is about a transition from the way we used to do things, to the way we should do things.” Amen!

The room filled with cheers, as Jo told the room it “just didn’t seem right” that our beauty products didn’t get recycled. We definitely agree.

What we ate…

All the beauty buzz called for a canapé or two:

Beetroot, goats’ cheese, parmesan and thyme sable

Maple and soy marinated yellowfin tuna, miso aubergine puree

Mushroom arancini, truffle mayonnaise

Soy glazed chicken tulip, spiced plum puree

Tomato puff pastry tart, goats’ cheese, onion gel

And for dessert…

Strawberry and lime Eton mess

Lemon-yuzu cake with blueberries on top

What we drank…

Laurent Perrier La Cuvee Brut NV

Laurent Perrier Rose NV

Costieres de Nimes, Chateau Saint Cyrgues, Southern Rhone 2019

Bobal, Academia de los Nocturnos, Utiel-Requena 2018

Sparkling elderflower

Inside the goody bag…

The Marie Claire tote bag held some of the winners as goodies:

Aveda nutriplenish daily moisturizing treatment

Decorté Lift Dimension Serum

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules

Garnier Hyaluronic Aloe Water Micellar Cleansing Water

La Roche Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF 50 – the Skincare Winner

Lancaster Golden Tan Maximiser

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Shampoo & Conditioner

Lumene Instant Glow Beauty Serum

Lumene Radiant Youth Day Cream SPF 30

Skingredients PreProbiotic Cleanse Hydrating Cleanser

WeDo Light & Soft No Plastic Shampoo Bar for Fine or Normal Hair – Winner of the highly commended award

Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Body Lotion

What a night! It was definitely worth a Tuesday hangover. We can’t wait for you to try all the winning products.