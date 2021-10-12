And they won't break the bank
As soon as the temperature drops outside, something happens inside. The only thing you’ll see on our feet are the best slippers for women, most evenings are spent under a blanket on the sofa and suddenly you’ll find a candle on every surface in the house.
Nothing says Autumn more than a glittering, warm scented candle. It adds that soft diffused light normally only manageable via an Instagram filter. (Los Angeles, in case you were wondering.)
The trouble is when you’ve got so many and they’re lit pretty much straight through October until December, the costs can add up.
Which is why & Other Stories new candle collection is just what’s needed at this time of year. Each one comes in at a rather attractive £17. Considering most other luxury candles are generally over £50, we think we’re on to a winner here.
The five scents are the brand’s existing signature fragrances that can be found in their body and bath products, completing the collection.
& Other Stories Punk Bouquet Candle, £17 | stories.com
This is a rich and velvety scent with hints of vanilla and rose.
& Other Stories Sicilian Sunrise Scented Candle, £17 | stories.com
This bright and fresh candle is probably best kept for warmer months, as it’s pure Mediterranean with notes of lemon, jasmine and grapefruit.
& Other Stories Sardonyx Fire Scented Candle, £17 | stories.com
This spicy floral works beautifully in the evening – it’s a little bit sexy, a little bit rich.
& Other Stories Arabesque Wood Scented Candle, £17 | stories.com
This smells like a forest after it’s rained – fresh, yet woody and slightly fruity. That’ll be the mixture of earthy moss and the lemon and ginger.
& Other Stories Perle de Coco Scented Candle, £17 | stories.com
This one belongs firmly in your bathroom. Run a bath and light this milky coconut candle. There’s a caramel in there too, as well as sandalwood, which stops it being too sweet.
Each candle comes housed in fully recyclable materials – a frosted white glass jar and a box made from FSC-approved paper.
Stock up now for the rest of the year.