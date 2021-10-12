Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And they won't break the bank

As soon as the temperature drops outside, something happens inside. The only thing you’ll see on our feet are the best slippers for women, most evenings are spent under a blanket on the sofa and suddenly you’ll find a candle on every surface in the house.

Nothing says Autumn more than a glittering, warm scented candle. It adds that soft diffused light normally only manageable via an Instagram filter. (Los Angeles, in case you were wondering.)

The trouble is when you’ve got so many and they’re lit pretty much straight through October until December, the costs can add up.

Which is why & Other Stories new candle collection is just what’s needed at this time of year. Each one comes in at a rather attractive £17. Considering most other luxury candles are generally over £50, we think we’re on to a winner here.

The five scents are the brand’s existing signature fragrances that can be found in their body and bath products, completing the collection.