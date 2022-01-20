Cult beauty brand Nécessaire is finally available to shop in the UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you haven’t heard of Nécessaire, let us introduce you. This cult beauty brand, founded in 2018 by Nick Axelrod and Randi Christiansen, is all about proper self-care. That’s why their body products have been made with clean, high-quality formulas that your skin will love.

The duo set out to redefine the body care industry, using facial-grade skincare ingredients that were suitable for everyone, even those with the most sensitive of skin (thanks to their wide range of fragrance free formulas). Not only that, but the company is climate neutral and plastic neutral certified. Win win.

The products have been seen all over social media, as not only do they feel amazing, but they look amazing too. Nécessaire’s chic, minimal packaging (that is also eco-friendly) has allowed the brand to stand out from the crowd. The branding echoes Nécessaire’s clean, natural formulas and let’s face it, they look very stylish standing in your shower.

That’s why we couldn’t be happier that the brand is finally available to shop in the UK. Available exclusively on Space NK, you can shop Nécessaire’s bestselling products, including their famous Eucalyptus Body Wash. This product is what got us hooked on the brand in the first place. Aside from the dreamy, spa-like scent, this body wash contains ingredients such as niacinamide, vitamin C and vitamin E. These popular skincare ingredients are designed to cleanse and nourish your body.

Like what you’re hearing? You can shop the whole range below. If you are really wanting to step up your self-care, why not check out our guides to the best bath products, best face massage tools and the best exfoliating socks? Looks like a pamper sesh is on the cards…