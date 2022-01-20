Cult beauty brand Nécessaire is finally available to shop in the UK

We've been waiting for this moment...
If you haven’t heard of Nécessaire, let us introduce you. This cult beauty brand, founded in 2018 by Nick Axelrod and Randi Christiansen, is all about proper self-care. That’s why their body products have been made with clean, high-quality formulas that your skin will love.
The duo set out to redefine the body care industry, using facial-grade skincare ingredients that were suitable for everyone, even those with the most sensitive of skin (thanks to their wide range of fragrance free formulas). Not only that, but the company is climate neutral and plastic neutral certified. Win win.
The products have been seen all over social media, as not only do they feel amazing, but they look amazing too. Nécessaire’s chic, minimal packaging (that is also eco-friendly) has allowed the brand to stand out from the crowd. The branding echoes Nécessaire’s clean, natural formulas and let’s face it, they look very stylish standing in your shower.
Nécessaire Quick Links
- Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus, £25 | Space NK
- Nécessaire The Body Wash Fragrance Free, £25 | Space NK
- Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator Eucalyptus, £30 | Space NK
- Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator Fragrance Free, £30 | Space NK
- Nécessaire The Body Serum Fragrance Free, £45 | Space NK
- Nécessaire The Body Oil, £40 | Space NK
- Nécessaire The Body Lotion Fragrance Free, £28 | Space NK
- Nécessaire The Hand Cream Fragrance Free, £20 | Space NK
That’s why we couldn’t be happier that the brand is finally available to shop in the UK. Available exclusively on Space NK, you can shop Nécessaire’s bestselling products, including their famous Eucalyptus Body Wash. This product is what got us hooked on the brand in the first place. Aside from the dreamy, spa-like scent, this body wash contains ingredients such as niacinamide, vitamin C and vitamin E. These popular skincare ingredients are designed to cleanse and nourish your body.
Like what you’re hearing? You can shop the whole range below. If you are really wanting to step up your self-care, why not check out our guides to the best bath products, best face massage tools and the best exfoliating socks? Looks like a pamper sesh is on the cards…
Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus, £25 | Space NK
As mentioned, this product is one of our personal favourites. It acts as a daily multi-vitamin cleanser to nourish and cleanse the skin. It is formulated with niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-6 and omega-9 and is also hypoallergenic, meaning it won't irritate even sensitive skin.
Nécessaire The Body Wash Fragrance Free, £25 | Space NK
If you prefer a fragrance free body wash, then this product is for you. It contains all the same amazing skincare ingredients as the Eucalyptus wash, so your skin will still feel all the benefits.
Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator Eucalyptus, £30 | Space NK
We love a good exfoliating sesh in the shower. This Eucalyptus exfoliator can be used all over the body, and contains bamboo charcoal, pumice, glycolic acid, lactic acid and salicylic acid, for both a chemical and physical exfoliation. Use once or twice a week for the best results.
Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator Fragrance Free, £30 | Space NK
Of course, the brand has also created a fragrance free version of their exfoliator. It is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic as well as cruelty-free and vegan. What more could you want?
Nécessaire The Body Serum Fragrance Free, £45 | Space NK
Our skincare routine wouldn't be complete without a face serum, so why not use one for your body, too? This serum is formulated with five molecular weights of hyaluronic acid and works to provide intense hydration that can help minimise eczema and dryness.
Nécessaire The Body Oil, £40 | Space NK
Nothing says luxury like a body oil. This oil not only moisturises but also helps to repair the skin barrier. It is infused with vitamin B7, C and E, as well as omega-6, omega-7, omega-9, calcium, zinc, magnesium and potassium. We like to think of it as a vitamin shot for our body.
Nécessaire The Body Lotion Fragrance Free, £28 | Space NK
Looking for a new body lotion to tackle your dry skin during these cold winter months? The Nécessaire lotion acts as a multi-vitamin moisturiser, nourishing the skin without leaving it feeling greasy.
Nécessaire The Hand Cream Fragrance Free, £20 | Space NK
Hand creams are such a staple in our skincare routines these days. Treat yourself to this luxury skincare treatment that acts as a daily peptide and multi-vitamin moisturiser. It has even received the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association. Impressive, right?