Meghan Markle uses this exact body oil to get red carpet ready

This royally-approved product is perfect for party season

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her radiant complexion and dewy makeup looks. We don’t know about you, but we are always searching the internet to find Meghan Markle’s favourite beauty products.

However, it isn’t just her makeup that we are after. Recently, the royal took to the red carpet with husband Prince Harry for the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala in New York, wearing a bold red gown by Carolina Herrera (one of her favourite fashion brands) and matching red heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. Her skin was glowing, and we couldn’t help but wonder what product she used. Luckily, her makeup artist Daniel Galvin revealed all.

Daniel shared a video to his Instagram Story at the time of the event. In the clip his makeup station could be seen, featuring Meghan Markle’s chosen body oil, the Costa Brazil Oleo Para O Corpo Kaya Jungle Firming Oil.

How to use Meghan Markle’s body oil

Filled with active ingredients including Kaya Oil, Tucuma Seed Oil, Brazil Nut Oil and Murumuru, this lightweight formula hydrates, brightens and firms skin. It is rich in omegas 3, 6, 9 and vitamins A and E. Oh, and did we mention that it is cruelty-free and suitable for vegans? Everything about it makes it an ideal addition to your post-shower routine before a big night out. Simply smooth over damp skin and massage in circular motions for the best results.

We love this travel-size bottle as it is perfect for popping in your handbag in case you need a top-up throughout the evening. The brand also recommends adding a small amount into the ends of your hair for a glossy look, and we will definitely be trying that out this festive season!