Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Awards 2022: The Winners

Say hello to the best beauty products in the world
Tonight, we celebrated the Marie Claire Prix D’Excellence de la Beauté awards in person. Yes, you read that correctly, in person. Now, we can finally unveil this year’s winners. Keep scrolling to find out about the most iconic beauty products from the last 12 months.
Working with a panel of experts here in the UK (including none other than Ateh Jewel, Sali Hughes and Alice Hart-Davis) and our beauty team across the pond, we have whittled down this year’s launches to find the best products in the world. Rated for their formulas, efficacy, scent and packaging these 13 products are beauty’s crème de la crème.
On top of the six British winners (whoop), we are ecstatic to reward six international winners for products that wowed 24 beauty experts and editors.
This year, we are very excited to reveal our very first Transatlantic Winner. Spotlighted by both our UK and US beauty experts, it epitomises how global the beauty industry is these days.
Please join us in giving the Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Beauty Award winners a well deserved round of applause…
Dior Prestige Le Baume Démaquillant & Dior Cica Recover Balm
International Award: Jury's Favourite Winner
Dior's Cica Recovery Balm and Dior Prestige's Le Baume Démaquillant are the Jury's favourite. The former for its powerful multipurpose formula that soothes dryness and irritation. The latter because of its powerful cleansing properties that bust stubborn makeup whilst keeping skin happy.
Guerlain Abeille Royale Eye R Repair Serum, Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Watery Oil, Terracotta The Bronzing Powder & Kiss Kiss Sine Bloom
International Award: Special Jury Winner
This year, Guerlain's launches across make-up and skincare have epitomised its authority and expertise. From the Abeille Royale oil and serum to the masterful and moisturising KissKiss Shine Bloom lipsticks, Guerlain has nailed it again.
Lancôme Absolue The Serum | £242
International Winner
Lancôme has always created efficacious products that we turn to over and over. This intensive serum is set to be another. It smooths the surface of the skin thanks to a patented rose molecule technology and its subtle floral scent soothes your senses. Delightful.
Chanel Sublimage L’Essence de Tient | £120
International Winner
This foundation combines light reflecting particles and pigment to deliver luminosity when your skin is lacklustre. It is a formula that truly pushes our base layers to the next level.
Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris The Cream 230 | £72
International Winner
When it comes to haircare, there’s nothing better than finding multitasking products that cut corners and deliver great results. This product leave hair feeling nourished, soft and strong without leaving any heavy residue, all because of a powerful complex of thermo-active technology.
Drunk Elephant
International Award: Global Brand Winner
Drunk Elephant has proliferated the industry this year. The brand creates powerful products that are easy to use, great for all skin types and the packaging is picture perfect. What's not to love?
La Roche Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF50 | £25
British Winner: Skin
'Skinimalism' has boomed this year with all of us rooting for products that target multiple skin issues at once. La Roche Posay's Anthelios Age Correct SPF50 does just that. Combining active skincare ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid with powerful UVA and UVB protection, the product not only protects skin from rays but wrinkles and pigmentation too.
L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Anti-Deposit Protector Mask | Lookfantastic, £22.50
British Winner: Hair
Every so often a product takes the market by storm. If you haven't smothered the L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Anti-Deposit Protector Mask all over your highlighted, balayaged, or bleached your hair - you should. Designed to remove excess metals from your hair fibre and prevent them from returning, this product goes beyond the surface of your hair fibre to strengthen your locks.
Gucci Beauty Rouge de Beauté Brilliant | £36
British Winner: Makeup
The makeup award is always a tough one to pin down with new launches happening left, right and centre these days. This year it goes to Gucci Beauty's Rouge De Beauté Brilliant Lipsticks which are perfect for a quick flush, or a built up pop of colour. Super blend-able, thanks to floral oils and hyaluronic acid, the product deserves to be in everyone's lipstick collections.
Neal’s Yard Remedies Women’s Balance Massage Oil | £14
British Winner: Body
Nurturing our mind, body and soul has been vital over the last 12 months. This year’s body care winner combines macadamia and buckthorn oils to nourish and hydrate the skin. It also balances the mind thanks to patchouli, geranium and rose scents. Delicious.
Beauty Kitchen
British Winner: Sustainability
Beauty Kitchen has always tackled sustainability in an authentic, innovative and collaborative way. This year, the brand has come out on top thanks to the launch of its ‘Re’ re-fill packaging programme. It's immortal bottles and re-fill stations are set to save 100 million empty bottles from landfill by the end of 2024.
Tropic Skincare United World Schools Charity Partnership
British Winner: Beauty Gives Back Winner
This year, so many brands have launched initiatives and campaigns that all deserve to be celebrated, however one ongoing project stuck with us. This charity partnership empowers children through education, allowing them to shape better futures. Tropic's customers fund school days for children in Cambodia, Nepal or Myanmar with every purchase.
Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum | Lookfantastic, £48.99
Transatlantic Winner
Who doesn't love an outstanding product that doesn't compromise the environment? This potent vitamin C serum works to brighten the skin and combat hyperpigmentation. It is formulated from Biossance's famous sugar-cane derived squalane, which delivers moisture without harming sea life.