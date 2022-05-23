Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Awards 2022: The Winners

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say hello to the best beauty products in the world

Tonight, we celebrated the Marie Claire Prix D’Excellence de la Beauté awards in person. Yes, you read that correctly, in person. Now, we can finally unveil this year’s winners. Keep scrolling to find out about the most iconic beauty products from the last 12 months.

Working with a panel of experts here in the UK (including none other than Ateh Jewel, Sali Hughes and Alice Hart-Davis) and our beauty team across the pond, we have whittled down this year’s launches to find the best products in the world. Rated for their formulas, efficacy, scent and packaging these 13 products are beauty’s crème de la crème.

On top of the six British winners (whoop), we are ecstatic to reward six international winners for products that wowed 24 beauty experts and editors.

This year, we are very excited to reveal our very first Transatlantic Winner. Spotlighted by both our UK and US beauty experts, it epitomises how global the beauty industry is these days.

Please join us in giving the Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Beauty Award winners a well deserved round of applause…