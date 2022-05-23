Trending:

Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Awards 2022: The Winners

Grace Warn Grace Warn
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Say hello to the best beauty products in the world

    Tonight, we celebrated the Marie Claire Prix D’Excellence de la Beauté awards in person. Yes,  you read that correctly, in person. Now, we can finally unveil this year’s winners. Keep scrolling to find out about the most iconic beauty products from the last 12 months.

    Working with a panel of experts here in the UK (including none other than Ateh Jewel, Sali Hughes and Alice Hart-Davis) and our beauty team across the pond, we have whittled down this year’s launches to find the best products in the world. Rated for their formulas, efficacy, scent and packaging these 13 products are beauty’s crème de la crème.

    On top of the six British winners (whoop), we are ecstatic to reward six international winners for products that wowed 24 beauty experts and editors.

    This year, we are very excited to reveal our very first Transatlantic Winner. Spotlighted by both our UK and US beauty experts, it epitomises how global the beauty industry is these days.

    Please join us in giving the Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Beauty Award winners a well deserved round of applause…

    Dior Prestige Le Baume Démaquillant & Dior Cica Recover Balm
    Image credit: Marie Claire
    This is an image 1 of 13

    Dior Prestige Le Baume Démaquillant & Dior Cica Recover Balm

    International Award: Jury's Favourite Winner

    Dior's Cica Recovery Balm and Dior Prestige's Le Baume Démaquillant are the Jury's favourite. The former for its powerful multipurpose formula that soothes dryness and irritation. The latter because of its powerful cleansing properties that bust stubborn makeup whilst keeping skin happy.

    View now
    Guerlain Special Jury Award - Prix awards
    Image credit: Marie Claire
    This is an image 2 of 13

    Guerlain Abeille Royale Eye R Repair Serum, Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Watery Oil, Terracotta The Bronzing Powder & Kiss Kiss Sine Bloom

    International Award: Special Jury Winner

    This year, Guerlain's launches across make-up and skincare have epitomised its authority and expertise. From the Abeille Royale oil and serum to the masterful and moisturising KissKiss Shine Bloom lipsticks, Guerlain has nailed it again.

    View now
    Lancôme Absolue The Serum - marie claire prix awards - international winner
    Image credit: Lancôme
    This is an image 3 of 13

    Lancôme Absolue The Serum | £242

    International Winner

    Lancôme has always created efficacious products that we turn to over and over. This intensive serum is set to be another. It smooths the surface of the skin thanks to a patented rose molecule technology and its subtle floral scent soothes your senses. Delightful.

    View now
    Sublimage L’Essence de Tient - Marie Claire Prix Awards - International winner
    Image credit: Chanel
    This is an image 4 of 13

    Chanel Sublimage L’Essence de Tient | £120

    International Winner

    This foundation combines light reflecting particles and pigment to deliver luminosity when your skin is lacklustre. It is a formula that truly pushes our base layers to the next level.

    View now
    Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris The Cream 230 - Marie Claire Prix Awards 2022 - international awards
    Image credit: Sisley Paris
    This is an image 5 of 13

    Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris The Cream 230 | £72

    International Winner

    When it comes to haircare, there’s nothing better than finding multitasking products that cut corners and deliver great results. This product leave hair feeling nourished, soft and strong without leaving any heavy residue, all because of a powerful complex of thermo-active technology.

    View now
    Drunk Elephant - global brand award - marie claire prix awards
    Image credit: Marie Claire
    This is an image 6 of 13

    Drunk Elephant

    International Award: Global Brand Winner

    Drunk Elephant has proliferated the industry this year. The brand creates powerful products that are easy to use, great for all skin types and the packaging is picture perfect. What's not to love?

    View now
    La Roche Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF50 - MARIE CLAIRE PRIX AWARDS BRITISH WINNER SKIN
    Image credit: La Roche Posay
    This is an image 7 of 13

    La Roche Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF50 | £25

    British Winner: Skin

    'Skinimalism' has boomed this year with all of us rooting for products that target multiple skin issues at once. La Roche Posay's Anthelios Age Correct SPF50 does just that. Combining active skincare ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid with powerful UVA and UVB protection, the product not only protects skin from rays but wrinkles and pigmentation too.

    View now
    L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Anti-Deposit Protector Mask - marie claire prix awards hair winner
    Image credit: L’Oréal Professionnel
    This is an image 8 of 13

    L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Anti-Deposit Protector Mask | Lookfantastic, £22.50

    British Winner: Hair

    Every so often a product takes the market by storm. If you haven't smothered the L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Anti-Deposit Protector Mask all over your highlighted, balayaged, or bleached your hair - you should. Designed to remove excess metals from your hair fibre and prevent them from returning, this product goes beyond the surface of your hair fibre to strengthen your locks.

    View now
    Rouge de Beaute Brilliant Gucci Beauty - marie claire prix d'excellence beauty awards
    Image credit: Gucci Beauty
    This is an image 9 of 13

    Gucci Beauty Rouge de Beauté Brilliant | £36

    British Winner: Makeup

    The makeup award is always a tough one to pin down with new launches happening left, right and centre these days. This year it goes to Gucci Beauty's Rouge De Beauté Brilliant Lipsticks which are perfect for a quick flush, or a built up pop of colour. Super blend-able, thanks to floral oils and hyaluronic acid, the product deserves to be in everyone's lipstick collections.

    View now
    NYR WOMEN's BALANCE - Marie Claire Prix awards 2022
    Image credit: Neal's Yard Remedies
    This is an image 10 of 13

    Neal’s Yard Remedies Women’s Balance Massage Oil | £14

    British Winner: Body

    Nurturing our mind, body and soul has been vital over the last 12 months. This year’s body care winner combines macadamia and buckthorn oils to nourish and hydrate the skin. It also balances the mind thanks to patchouli, geranium and rose scents. Delicious.

    View now
    Beauty Kitchen - sustainability winner - prix awards
    Image credit: Beauty Kitchen
    This is an image 11 of 13

    Beauty Kitchen

    British Winner: Sustainability

    Beauty Kitchen has always tackled sustainability in an authentic, innovative and collaborative way. This year, the brand has come out on top thanks to the launch of its ‘Re’ re-fill packaging programme. It's immortal bottles and re-fill stations are set to save 100 million empty bottles from landfill by the end of 2024.

    View now
    Tropic United World Schools partnership - Marie Claire UK prix awards
    Image credit: Tropic Skincare
    This is an image 12 of 13

    Tropic Skincare United World Schools Charity Partnership

    British Winner: Beauty Gives Back Winner

    This year, so many brands have launched initiatives and campaigns that all deserve to be celebrated, however one ongoing project stuck with us. This charity partnership empowers children through education, allowing them to shape better futures. Tropic's customers fund school days for children in Cambodia, Nepal or Myanmar with every purchase.

    View now
    Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum - Marie Claire UK - Pix awards
    Image credit: Biossance
    This is an image 13 of 13

    Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum | Lookfantastic, £48.99

    Transatlantic Winner

    Who doesn't love an outstanding product that doesn't compromise the environment? This potent vitamin C serum works to brighten the skin and combat hyperpigmentation. It is formulated from Biossance's famous sugar-cane derived squalane, which delivers moisture without harming sea life.

    View now

    Reading now

    Popular