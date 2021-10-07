Now there's one for every occasion and need
Four MAC Ruby Woo lipsticks are sold every minute around the world. In the UK, it’s five every hour.
So suffice to say it’s a very popular shade. The iconic matte red has become such a bestseller, because of how beautiful it looks on all skin tones. We definitely consider it one of the best red lipsticks.
The blue red shade was first launched in 1999, which means this year it celebrates its 22nd birthday.
In honour of this special year the brand has created three new finishes in the must-have colour.
Mac Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in Ruby Boo, £19.50 | Mac
This velvety-mousse texture is perfect for those who like something super nourishing on their lips. It’s as light as a feather on the lips and is an ideal everyday pop of colour.
Mac Powder Kiss Lipstick in Ruby New, £19.50 | Mac
This is a really interesting finish. Created to emulate the blended-out, blurred edges that backstage make-up artists create, it’s still matte, it’s still powerful, but it’s soft-focus. Ruby Woo’s cooler little sister.
Mac Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Ruby Phew!, £19.50 | Mac
This is your serious, super matte finish that lasts and lasts and lasts. There’ll be no cracking throughout the day and it wouldn’t dream of smudging on you. If you want that perfect, timeless matte effect, Ruby Phew! is the one for you.
You’ll find all of these new lippies in the Ruby’s Crew collection.
Like all of us, Ruby Woo wanted to look good for her birthday, so has a special outfit in celebration. Each of the new products, and the original, come cased in a bright and bold red and black tube.
MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, £17.50 | MAC
The original, the classic. Mac’s fan favourite is a full-coverage matte lipstick known for its extensive staying power and will forever be one of the industry’s most-loved reds.
If you’re wondering whether you need all four, do it. You wouldn’t want to split up this strong crew.
Also, remember to keep an eye out for the MAC Black Friday sale, as it often includes the original Ruby Woo.