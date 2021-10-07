Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Now there's one for every occasion and need

Four MAC Ruby Woo lipsticks are sold every minute around the world. In the UK, it’s five every hour.

So suffice to say it’s a very popular shade. The iconic matte red has become such a bestseller, because of how beautiful it looks on all skin tones. We definitely consider it one of the best red lipsticks.

The blue red shade was first launched in 1999, which means this year it celebrates its 22nd birthday.

In honour of this special year the brand has created three new finishes in the must-have colour.