MAC’s iconic red lipstick Ruby Woo needs little introduction, but you’re getting one anyways as it’s currently 20% off in LookFantastic’s Black Friday sale.

With a long and storied history (it was once sold out for weeks on end), it’s been around since 1999 and counts celebrities such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson and Gwen Stefani amongst its diehard fans.

A classic staple in any celebrity make-up artist’s bag, you’ll be able to bag this iconic piece of beauty history in the Black Friday beauty sales going on at the minute.

While you can’t grab the classic Ruby Woo Retro Matte lipstick as a standalone product, you can snag the real thing as part of a value pack.

They also sell a different matte version in the same shade – the biggest difference is that MAC’s Retro Mattes are more matte than a standard MAC matte lipstick. (We don’t know about you, but the word matte has lost its meaning after that sentence…)

As one of the most universally flattering red lipsticks out there, it’ll come as a bit of a surprise that it came as a complete accident.

According to a 2020 Fashionista article, MAC’s team was actually trying to colour match another of their classic reds – Madonna’s preferred shade Russian Red – but they gloriously messed up. The team loved the colour so much though that they stuck with it.

MAC’s director of makeup artistry Gregory Arlt explained, “It’s what we call in the industry a clean red. There are blue-reds, orange-reds and brick-reds.”

“There’s no other colour to influence the state of Ruby Woo. Like, if you’re looking at a colour wheel, the red — which is a primary colour — is basically Ruby Woo.”