She's glamorous, undeniably fabulous, and of course, cruel

Love her or hate her, Cruella Deville is a style and cultural icon who will be reintroduced to our screens on 28 May via Disney+ and in cinemas. The unapologetic villain is brought to life by Academy-Award winner Emma Stone in Disney’s latest live-action movie, Cruella.

To celebrate the new film, MAC launches the Disney Cruella Collection which boasts all that is punk and the new wave era of the late 70s and 80s. Comprising a line-up of eight products for the face, eyes and lips, you can expect a matte lipstick, a liquid lip, eyeliner, brushes, an eyeshadow palette and a blush duo.

Taking inspiration from MAC’s own subcultural roots and Cruella’s on-screen looks, the villainous collection flaunts devilish reds, alluring pinks, eerie metallics, moody blues and, of course, wouldn’t be complete without Cruella’s signature black and white.

‘For this collection, we really wanted to throw out all the rules and really try something new and spectacular for this fantastic villain,’ says Drew Elliot, Global Creative Director at MAC.

‘We’re seeing that from head-to-toe, the looks that were once seen as fashion faux-pas are now ruling the runways. Perfectly polished makeup is being replaced by the lived-in look. Mismatched eye shadows, contrasting patterns, and the tie-dyed looks that were once a symbol of rebellion are now the hottest trend. Anti-fashion is en vogue. We’ve gone from sub-culture to pop culture.’

Shop the collection

This classic MAC matte formulation comes in three shades; Sweet-N-Vicious, a subtle light pink, De Vil In The Details, a crimson bright red, and Camden Caper, a wicked blood red. The rich formula is highly pigmented and leaves a creamy matte finish.

The liquid lipcolour also comes in three shades; Queen of Mean, a brownie-pink nude, Mayhemmed, the perfect classic red and Glamarchy, another blood red. The high-intensity formula has a massive colour pay-off, leaves a silky matte finish and promises to last all day.

This eyeliner replicates the iconic two-tone monochrome that Cruella is best known for. Offering up two buttery, compact colours, De-Vinyl, a jet black and Tightly Laced, a pure white, its creamy texture is easy to apply and won’t transfer, perfect for creating a smoked-out eye.

No Cruella look would ever be complete without some falsies. The 76 Supermodel Lash creates the perfect balance between a wispy and voluminous eye.

An all-around tool for blush, powder and bronzer but its compact, rounded shape makes it especially great for blush. The fibres are luxuriously soft and 100% synthetic.

The ultimate blending and shading brush that can work its magic with both powders and creams. The ultra-dense fibres form an oval shape and are also 100% synthetic.

A two-toned compact blush in Tickled Punk, a bright pink, and Cruel-La Intentions, a soft nude and when mixed together, add an element of innocence to an entirely villainous look. The formula is enriched with Vitamin E and offers a subtle flush of colour.

Encompassing 8 illustrious shades and a multitude of textures and finishes, the palette itself is magnetic and can separate into four small parts, ideal for squeezing into your Jacquemus micro bag.

The collection will be available to preorder on 13 May but will officially launch on 28 May at maccosmetics.co.uk, Look Fantastic and in a select few standalone stores (Carnaby Street, Liverpool ONE, Westfield Stratford City, Cardiff, Lakeside and Belfast).