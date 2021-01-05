Emma Stone is reportedly expecting her first baby with her husband Dave McCary

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Emma Stone is one of the most talked about women in Hollywood, from her sweet friendship with Jennifer Lawrence to the revelation that we have actually had her name wrong all along.

Being an A-lister, it is unsurprisingly her relationships that have made the most news, something that it seems lockdown has only heightened.

Yes, really. Emma has been the subject of speculation this past year as the internet found out that she had secretly wed filmmaker and Saturday Night Live segment producer Dave McCary during the coronavirus outbreak.

This week however, it was an upcoming arrival that made news as it was reported that the 32-year-old Academy Award winner was expecting her first child.

The La La Land actress was photographed with a reported baby bump, and sources have since come forward to add to the speculation.

‘She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother – she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,’ a source told Us Weekly.

The source continued: ‘She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.’

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have not yet commented on the speculation.