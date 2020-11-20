The ghd Glide Hot Brush is an editor's favourite
Lookfantastic clearly realise that as a nation we need one heck of a pick-me-up, because they’ve started dropping some incredible Black Friday beauty deals.
From today, which is a whole week early, you can get discounts on some of their ghd hair stylers. Including, the one that broke the internet: ghd Glide Hot Brush.
ghd Glide Hot Brush –
usual price £139, now £111.20
Contrary to what a lot of people think, this isn’t a straightener. Whilst it does smooth hair and make it look sleeker, the key thing about the Glide is that it sorts 2nd day hair out. Hair that’s slightly unruly and messy, because it’s been tied up and slept in suddenly looks fresh again. Worth the £139 price tag, but a complete wonder at £111.
Whilst we’ve been patiently waiting for the ghd Black Friday deals, we are beyond pleased that there are bargains to be had elsewhere. The thing is, it isn’t technically Black Friday until November 27th, but if brands and e-tailers want to release some of their discounts early, we will gladly enjoy them.
Whilst the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale hasn’t officially started, make sure you sign up to their waiting list to find out when their big deals will hit. Until then, enjoy their ghd discounts…
Lookfantastic ghd deals: Quicklinks
- ghd Gold Styler –
usual price £149, now £119.20 (20% off)
- ghd Mini Styler –
usual price £110, now £95.20 (20% off)
- ghd Original Styler (IV Styler) –
usual price £109, now £87.20 (20% off)
- ghd Platinum+ Black Styler –
usual price £189, now £151.20 (20% off)
How fantastic (pun totally intended).
We wouldn’t blame you for taking full advantage of every single one of these offers.